8 Shows Like Muted You Must See

Following the manic melee of murder and psychological thriller, Netflix’s ‘Muted’ focuses on the story of Sergio Ciscar, a man who is recently released from prison. However, six years later, Sergio Ciscar still refuses to speak up anything about the events that led him to murder his parents. As a young psychiatrist, Ana Dussuel decides to unearth the reasons for his action, which leads to a number of twists and turns. From an unspoken thrill keeping the premise taut with tension to the convoluted dynamics that continue to fester more mysteries, ‘Muted’ involves a number of thrilling sequences.

Created by Aitor Gabilondo, the show features compelling performances by Arón Piper, Almudena Amor, Manuel Rios, Christina Kovani, Aria Bedmar, and Ramiro Blas. So, if the high-tense situation and numerous secrets depicted in ‘Muted’ appealed to you as much it did to us, here is a list of television shows similar to ‘Muted.’ You can find several of these shows, like ‘Muted’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Mouse (2021)

With unpredictable plot twists and a chilling premise that centers on the psyche of a serial killer, ‘Mouse’ uncovers the cause of maniacal murders. The show follows Jeong Ba-reum, a committed police officer who encounters the unfathomable when he is tasked with finding a serial killer. As he uncovers the relations between genetics and the psyche, devastating revelations follow.

The cast features Lee Seung-gi in the titular role, and an ensemble featuring Park Ju-hyun, Kwon Hwa-woon, Lee Hee-joon, Kim Yo-han, Kyung Soo-jin, Jo Jae-yoon, Kim Kang-hoon, and Kim Young-ok. The K-Drama is created by Choi Ran and includes the confrontation between a steadfast figure upholding righteousness against a murderer, similar to ‘Muted.’ Naturally, you’ll find ‘Mouse’ equally gritty.

7. Broadchurch (2013-2017)

‘Broadchurch’ follows the story of a tight-knit community of a small coastal town. However, a grotesque event manages to upend the community and its relationships. The show follows detectives Alec Hardy and Sergeant Ellie Miller uncovering the truth behind the murder of an 11-year-old. Now, suspects to the harrowing event, the community of Broadchurch finds themselves at odds with each other.

Chaos follows as each person starts turning their backs on the other and gives way to more secrets to uncover. The television show features David Tenant, Olivia Colman, Jodie Whittaker, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Jonathan Bailey, Eve Myles, Matthew Gravelle, and Andrew Buchan. So, if the elements of anger and the search for truth appealed to you just as much, then you’ll find this tale of revenge and redemption equally engrossing.

6. The Girl From Plainville (2016)

Focusing on the power of suggestion and the devastation that peer pressure accrues, ‘The Girl From Plainville’ focuses on the murder of a young boy named Conrad Roy. Bursting the bubble of technology, ‘The Girl From Plainville’ follows the events that lead to the conviction of his murderer and the role played by his girlfriend, Michelle Carter. The series features Elle Fanning, Colton Ryan, Chloe Sevigny, Cara Buono, and Ella Rubin. So, if you found ‘Muted’ compelling for its tale of secrets and lies, then you’ll find the dramatization of the true crime by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus equally interesting.

5. The Undoing (2020)

Despite the seemingly cushioned life that encompasses successful individuals, it takes little for everything to come tumbling down. This is exactly what passes with successful New York couple Jonathan and Grace Fraser in ‘The Undoing.’ When the death of a young woman named Elena points to Jonathan as the murderer, everything comes undone.

Featuring Hugh Grant, Nicole Kidman, Matilda De Angelis, Lily Rabe, and Donald Sutherland, ‘The Undoing’ by creator David E. Kelley will mete out the same disorderly mysteries that made ‘Muted’ so riveting. Therefore, you’ll find this show equally entertaining!

4. The Patient (2022)

Following the hair-rising tension of an intensive situation, ‘The Patient’ focuses on the story of a psychotherapist who is held captive by a serial killer. In addition to his own demons and grief haunting the psychotherapist, he is also tasked by serial killer Sam Fortner to curb his homicidal urges. As the story unravels and divulges into the unimaginable, more tension to an already intense situation is added.

The series features performances by Steve Carell, Domhnall Gleeson, Andrew Leeds, Linda Emon, and David Alan. Created by Joel Fields and Joe Weisberg, ‘The Patient’ will include the same mysteries and dynamics between a doctor and a criminal, making this the right show to watch after, ‘Muted.’

3. Sharp Objects (2018)

In addition to fighting the ghosts of her past, crime reporter Camille Preaker returns to her hometown to discover the demons of the present. Undertaking the investigation of the murder of two young girls, Camille Preaker is led to discover horrors unimaginable. The cast features Amy Adams, Chris Messina, Sydney Sweeney, Eliza Scanlen, Patricia Clarkson, and Taylor John Smith. So, if you found ‘Muted’ intriguing for its bewildering investigation, then you’ll find creator Marti Noxon’s ‘Sharp Objects’ equally interesting.

2. Staircase (2022)

The story focuses on the life of a crime novelist Michael Peterson who’s got it all. However, his life is upended when his wife is found dead at the bottom of a staircase in their house. With the knowledge to efficiently conduct such a murder, all fingers naturally point to Michael. However, the excruciating judicial battle that follows suit and uncovers the devastating events that led to his wife’s death gives the story its convoluted twists and turns. With Colin Firth, Toni Collette, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sophie Turner, and Olivia DeJonge, the Antonio Campos creation offers the same mysteries as seen in ‘Muted,’ making it a good show to watch next.

1. Alias Grace (2017)

Caught in a devastating series of events, Grace Marks, an Irish immigrant in Canada, gets convicted for the murder of her employer. However, when a psychiatrist comes to gauge her mental state, the 19th-century employer uncovers secrets capable of undoing all acceptable notions. ‘Alias Grace’ is based on the novel by Margaret Atwood and adapted for the screen by Sarah Polley.

The miniseries traces a compelling storyline that focuses on the stability of the mind, the nature of the crime, and even the motivations that could possibly lead to harrowing crimes. Starring Sarah Gadon, Edward Holcroft, Anna Paquin, Kerr Logan, and Rebecca Liddiard, ‘Alias Grace’ will offer the same high intensity that gave ‘Muted’ a gritty storyline, making this the perfect series for you to binge next!

