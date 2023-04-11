A Lion in the House: Where Are They Now?

Directed by Steven Bognar and Julia Reichert, Netflix’s ‘A Lion in the House’ is a well-known documentary film that showcases the impact that cancer can have on young lives and on those close to them. The movie presents a realistic and staggering view of how difficult it can be to navigate life when doctors and medical procedures become normal in one’s life. The five children around whom the film revolves have garnered much attention from the world, with people quite eager to know about their current whereabouts. Well, here is what we know about the same!

How Did Timothy Woods Die?

Timothy “Tim” Woods was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma and was fifteen years old when first seen in the film. Initially, the teenager’s health condition manifested through persistent cough and swollen neck, which were dismissed by medical professionals until he was rushed to the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital. In the movie, we see Tim living with his brother, sister, mother, and other family members, who were quite concerned about his health.

Given that Tim had lost his father in the past and was struggling with his health, his social life seemed limited. For some time, he seemed to be making progress and even started working at a McDonald’s. However, after a trip to Chicago, Illinois, Tim’s health deteriorates, and his cancer proves to be resistant to the available treatments. Over the course of a few weeks, the teenager’s condition gets worse. He passes away after being unable to breathe and a Do-Not-Resuscitate (DNR) order being in effect. This was certainly heartbreaking for his loved ones, and we offer our deepest condolences to them, hoping that they are now doing better despite the severe pain of losing a family member.

How Did Alexandra Lougheed Die?

Having been diagnosed with Leukemia at the age of five, Alexandra “Alex” Lougheed is seen in the show when she is seven. Given her young age, the experience was quite grueling for her and her parents, who struggled to find the best path forward. Due to her health getting better in the start, an attempt is made to help Alex assimilate to the real world and socialize more. However, her summer in remission comes to an end, and she had to go through harsh chemotherapy treatments once more.

Alex’s right eye and high fever also set the doctors on the edge though a white blood cell transfusion did seem to move things along in a positive direction. However, it is soon discovered that her Leukemia had come back. Knowing how compromised their daughter’s immune system was, Alex’s parents made the decision not to continue with further medical treatments. Now under hospice care, the young girl was living at home. However, her father, Scott, took Alex to the hospital for another round of chemotherapy, though she herself was not happy about it. Mere twelve hours after this, the eight-year-old passed away. The loss of their daughter is sure to be heavy for Alex’s parents, though we hope that they are doing better now and remember her fondly.

How Did Justin Ashcraft Die?

For Justin Ashcraft, the battle against cancer was long and hard. Having been diagnosed with Leukemia at the age of nine, we get to see him for the first time in the movie at the age of nineteen. Given that he had been undergoing cancer treatments for over a decade, the teenager had gained attention at a national level, with people in awe of his endurance against the fatal disease and its harsh treatments. Following the start of an experimental treatment, where a chemotherapy port was placed in his head, Justin suffered a stroke that led to the new treatment being stopped.

Three months after the stroke, Justin’s cancer returns his health starts deteriorating, leading to paralysis of his legs and the development of lesions in the brain. Justin’s oxygen saturation levels dropped to dangerous levels, and his family had to make a hard decision. Knowing just how harsh cancer treatments had been for him, Justin’s family decided to stop the medical treatments and allow him to pass away in his sleep peacefully. We wish Justin’s family the best and hope that they continue to move forward with their life with the same strength that everyone so admired in the teenager.

Where is Jennifer Moone Now?

A Leukemia survivor, Jennifer “Jen” Moone’s journey in the movie was full of many ups and downs. While the six-year-old had to endure many harsh chemotherapy sessions, she was always supported by her mother, Beth Moone. In the movie itself, it is revealed that Jen’s IQ had apparently dropped by 15 points, which some doctors hypothesized might be a result of the grueling nation of chemotherapy and radiation therapy exposure. The young girl also shared her dreams of entering the field of sports, becoming an educator, or being a doctor.

In November 2022, the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center shared an update about the Moones, emphasizing that Jen is doing well as far as her health is concerned. She is apparently happily married to her husband Ryan, and the couple welcomed their daughter Stella into the world in December 2019. At the time, Jen was an Intervention Specialist at Mariemont Elementary School, though she is currently not a part of the school’s faculty list.

Where is Alex Fields Now?

We also have Alex “Al” Fields, who had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma shortly before his on-screen appearance. Initially, it was believed that the then eleven-year-old had asthma, but the cancer diagnosis shifted things by a lot for him and his family. After 15 months of harsh treatments along with many familial issues, Al was declared healthy, with medical professionals hopeful that cancer would not return. However, his mother, Regina, remained concerned about his behavior in school.

Al himself claimed that he had apparently grown “wiser,” just like how his mother grew ‘stronger,” due to his battle with cancer, though he does have multiple academic suspensions on his school record. Though Al does not seem to have shared many details about his life, we hope that he and his loved ones are doing well in life. His story and that of his mother certainly resonated with many in the public who could not help but admire the courage shown by them during such hard times in their lives.

Read More: Best Cancer Movies