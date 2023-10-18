A New Carrie Movie Reportedly in the Works; Hunter Schafer in Talks to Play the Lead

A new film adaptation of Stephen King’s acclaimed novel ‘Carrie’ is reportedly in development. ‘Euphoria’ star Hunter Schafer is said to be in talks to play the titular role. The supernatural horror film revolves around a teenage girl named Carrie White, who is gifted with telekinetic powers. The teenager is an outcast in her high school due to her sheltered upbringing and relentless bullying. The story unfolds as her classmates cruelly prank her at the prom, triggering a telekinetic outburst that leads to tragic consequences.

The film is reportedly in the early development stage with no director attached. The production schedule of the film has also not been announced as of now. The project marks the fourth movie adaptation of the 1974 novel. The first film, directed by Brian De Palma and starring Sissy Spacek in the lead, was released in 1976. The movie was a huge critical and commercial success with Spacek earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. It has achieved a cult classic status over the years.

The original film was followed by the 2002 TV movie of the same name. Angela Bettis stars as Carrie with David Carson at the helm of the film, which was touted as a “much more faithful” adaptation of the book. In 2013, an official remake of the 1976 film was released starring Chloë Grace Moretz as the teenager with telekinetic powers. The movie, directed by Kimberly Peirce, received mixed reviews but was a box-office success.

Schafer is currently the only actress eyed to star in the film. The actress made her debut with HBO’s teen drama ‘Euphoria,’ in which she stars as Jules Vaughn, a trans high school student. She co-wrote an episode of the show and served as a co-executive producer as well.

Schafer is soon going to be seen essaying the role of Tigris Snow in Francis Lawrence’s dystopian sci-fi film ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes.’ The actress also has some other exciting projects lined up for the future, including Tilman Singer’s horror film ‘Cuckoo,’ David Lowery’s epic film ‘Mother Mary,’ and Yorgos Lanthimos’s anthology film ‘And.’ Apart from her acting chops, Schafer is also known for her successful career as a model and for her activism in support of LGBTQ+ rights.

‘Carrie,’ the novel, marked the publishing debut of King and was received well by the readers with the paperback edition selling one million copies within a year. The novel is particularly famous for its exploration of the themes of isolation, the consequences of bullying, and the destructive power of unchecked emotions, set against the backdrop of a chilling tale of horror and tragedy.

