A Thousand Blows: Is Hezekiah Moscow Based on a Real Boxer?

Set in the 1880s, ‘A Thousand Blows’ tells the story of an all-female crime syndicate, the Forty Elephants, led by a mercurial thief, Mary Carr. The show centers on her exploits in the bowels of London’s East End, where she comes into contact with a dark criminal element. While the story mainly focuses on her challenges, it is also told through the eyes of a Jamaican fighter named Hezekiah Moscow. Hezekiah arrives in London hoping to work at the local zoo, accompanied by his friend Alec Munroe. However, things get complicated when he is pulled into the world of boxing, where he slowly makes his mark as an impressive combatant. The character is one of three central figures leading the story and integral to how everything plays out.

Hezekiah Moscow Was a Real Boxer in 1880s London

Hezekiah Moscow in ‘A Thousand Blows’ is based on an actual boxer from the 19th century. The real Hezekiah can be seen in archive photos from the period under the name Ching Hook or Ching Ghook. Although he is commonly referred to by Ching Hook, his “real” name was Hezekiah Moscow. He was likely of mixed race, having both Jamaican and Chinese heritage in his past. Indentured laborers from China were shipped to Jamaica during the 1800s, which might have made it possible for Hezekiah to have a Chinese ancestor in his past. It could have also contributed to the name Ching Hook, which is noted by Sarah Elizabeth Cox, a historical advisor on ‘A Thousand Blows,’ to have derogatory racial connotations. As depicted in the series, the boxer had a close associate named Alec Munroe, his sparring partner and friend.

During his early career, reports suggest that Hezekiah was a lion tamer and a performer with the East London Aquarium. The show begins with Hezekiah arriving in London with Alec, hoping to work under Mr. Harkness at the East London Zoological, which vaguely ties into the real-life events in the boxer’s life. In 1884, reports emerged about Hezekiah abusing four bears in his care. This put him in trouble with the law as Hezekiah denied any charges against him. The judge eventually ruled in his favor after his lawyer put sound arguments forward which refuted any accusations of bear abuse. Meanwhile, Hezekiah was also making waves as a boxer. From May 1882, he regularly appeared in sports newspapers for taking on the likes of G. Satchell, Beaky Smith, and R. Baxter.

In 1885, Hezekiah faced tragedy when his friend and training partner Alec was killed in a stabbing incident. According to reports, he got involved in a bar brawl that eventually escalated to deadly violence when one of the bar guests stabbed him. While the show portrays Alec’s tragic murder, it puts its own spin on the event by describing it as a hit by a local gang. Alec’s death had a huge effect on Hezekiah. Two days after his burial, the boxer was seen at the Blue Anchor, Shoreditch, stepping into the ring one more time. After his fight, he made a speech recognizing the support he received from the people around him and also announcing that he had performed Hezekiah’s funeral as best as he could. Thus, the show is faithful in providing an overarching context to Hezekiah’s incredible journey, even though it takes creative liberties occasionally.

The Show is Partially Inspired By Hezekiah’s Extraordinary Journey

Steven Knight, the creator of ‘A Thousand Blows,’ started developing the concept for the series after he was approached by Stephen Graham, who plays Henry Goodson, AKA Sugar. Graham brought Hezekiah’s true story to the writer’s attention, detailing how this relatively forgotten historical figure arrived from Jamaica with hopes of becoming a lion tamer and went on to become a professional boxer. Eventually, Knight looked into Hezekiah’s actual life and was struck by the extraordinary events that shaped him into a formidable person. He had already been harboring an idea to pen a story set during the 1800s while working on his critically acclaimed show ‘Peaky Blinders.’ Hezekiah’s story provided the necessary encouragement to push forward and craft a unique narrative that combined numerous storylines together.

The real-life Hezekiah kept fighting in the ring even during the 1890s. However, he eventually settled down and had a family with his wife, Mary. They had a daughter named Eliza, and according to records, the Moscow family eventually moved to New York. There is sparse information regarding his death, but it is likely that he passed away around the turn of the century. This can be gleaned from a census document that denotes Mary as a widow around 1901.

