Are Aaron and Justin From Surviving Paradise Still Friends?

While it’s true Netflix’s ‘Surviving Paradise’ brought forth some incredible connections despite being a survival competition series, the purest one was between Aaron Blake Chambers and Justin Assad. After all, they were by each other’s side every step of the way, arguably making their admitted bromance better than the actual romance between lovebirds Taylor Brielle Olympios and Shea Foster. So now, if you simply wish to learn more about it — with a particular focus on both their experiences together as well as their current possible standing — we’ve got all the necessary details for you.

Aaron and Justin’s Surviving Paradise Journey

Although we don’t know much regarding Aaron and Justin’s first interaction considering they met before the cameras even started rolling to step into this production together, it’s clear they vibed instantly. Amongst them was actually Tabitha Sloane too, who made it clear from the get-go they were in it for the prize money alone, which the men obviously backed since $100,000 (later $200,000) is a lot. It thus comes as no surprise that once they learned the game they were really playing, they immediately allied to ensure at least one of them would be at the top at all times — hence rose Team TAJ.

However, Tabitha immediately took the lead to make it clear they should work towards sending them into the villa from camp, only for the men not to argue because they both believed it could work. TAJ’s plan was to ensure their trusted individual became an insider, following which they’d gradually crumble alliances from within to ensure Aaron, Justin, or both could soon step in too, yet nothing transpired. Instead, Tabitha got into a full verbal altercation with Lellise Santiago on her first full day up in luxury, which obviously did affect their teammates as it diminished their chances through pure association.

