Acapulco Season 4 Starts Filming in Puerto Vallarta This Month

Cameras will return to Las Colinas soon! The filming of the fourth season of Apple TV+’s bilingual (Spanish and English) comedy series ‘Acapulco’ will start in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in September and conclude in December. Sam Laybourne serves as the showrunner, and Jaime Eliezer Karas is on board as a director. Inspired by the film ‘How to Be a Latin Lover’ (2017), the show was created by Austin Winsberg, Eduardo Cisneros, and Jason Shuman.

In the third season, the older Máximo (Derbez) returns to an unrecognizable Las Colinas. The younger Máximo (Enrique Arrizón), in 1985, compromised many hard-earned relationships to climb the ladder of success. The installment also touches on Maximo’s ambitious plan to nab a promotion that would serve as one of his steps toward becoming a billionaire. In the present timeline, Maximo (Derbez) decides to buy Las Colinas, bring back its former glory, and, if possible, make up for the misdeeds of his past.

While the fourth season’s logline remains under wraps, we can say that the stage is set for more cutthroat drama as the younger Maximo might face the consequences of cutting people off from his life in pursuit of money and power. Maximo may get a chance at redemption in the present timeline, although it will bring its fair share of repercussions for his past actions. Altogether, the installment will up the ante of the show, introducing higher stakes and risks alongside its trademark humor.

Alongside Derbez and Arrizón, the cast of the series includes Fernando Carsa as Guillermo (Memo), Damián Alcázar as Don Pablo Bonilla, Vanessa Bauche as Nora Gallardo Ramos, Raphael Alejandro as Hugo, and Camila Perez as Julia Gonzalez. They star alongside Regina Reynoso as Sara Gallardo Ramos, Chord Overstreet as Chad Davies, and Jessica Collins as Diane Davies. Most of these are expected to feature in the fourth season.

As with previous seasons, multiple locations in Puerto Vallarta, including streets and local areas, will likely be used for the production of the fourth installment. The hotel Barceló Puerto Vallarta was used as Las Colinas Resort in the first season. The base was shifted to Westin Resort & Spa for the next two installments. Therefore, we can expect it to be featured in season 4.

