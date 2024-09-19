Corey Mylchreest and Chase Infiniti to Star in Niki Byrne’s ‘The Julia Set’

Niki Byrne has found the headliners of her sophomore feature! The Cinemaholic has learned that Corey Mylchreest and Chase Infiniti will lead the drama film ‘The Julia Set.’ The project’s filming will start in Los Angeles, California, toward the end of October. The plot of the movie is currently under wraps.

Mylchreest is mainly known for playing the younger version of King George III in Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ prequel miniseries ‘Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.’ He also appeared in the first episode of Netflix’s fantasy series ‘The Sandman‘ as Adonis, a role that marked his television debut. The actor’s upcoming projects include Iain Morris’ romantic drama ‘My Oxford Year‘ and the Netflix political thriller ‘The Choice,’ created by Matt Charman.

Infiniti made her acting debut with the Apple TV+ murder mystery series ‘Presumed Innocent,’ in which she starred alongside Jake Gyllenhaal and Ruth Negga. She played Jaden Sabich, the daughter of Rusty (Gyllenhaal) and Barbara Sabich (Negga). The actress will also appear in Paul Thomas Anderson’s upcoming untitled film, starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Sean Penn, and Regina Hall. The movie is reported to be an adaptation of Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel ‘Vineland,’ and it will be released on August 8, 2025.

Byrne’s directorial credits include ‘Evan Wood,’ a young adult drama starring Trevor Stines and Charlotte Spencer, and ‘The Open Book Tattoo,’ a documentary about the tattoo artist Konstantin Noskos and his philosophy. Before ‘Evan Wood,’ she helmed many short films, the most notable among them being ‘Solo’ (2017).

Los Angeles is the home of Hollywood and one of the world’s largest film production hubs, if not the largest. The city previously hosted the filming of popular projects such as Netflix’s ‘Rebel Ridge‘ and HBO’s ‘The Penguin.’

