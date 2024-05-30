Netflix Orders My Oxford Year Adaptation; Starts Filming in London in August

Julia Whelan’s chronicle of Oxford escapades is heading to Netflix! The streaming giant has ordered the feature film adaptation of the author’s novel ‘My Oxford Year.’ Iain Morris and Melissa Osborne are the writers of the project. The movie’s filming will start in London, England, in August. The director of the film, along with the cast, is yet to be announced.

The plot revolves around Ella Durran, an ambitious young woman whose lifelong dream of studying at Oxford finally comes true with a Rhodes Scholarship. However, her plans take an unexpected turn when she is offered a position in a rising political star’s presidential campaign, challenging the initial expectations of her Oxford experience. Matters become more complicated when she meets Jamie Davenport, a local with a sharp tongue and an undeniable connection to Ella.

As the narrative progresses, what starts as a casual fling between Ella and Jamie evolves into something deeper, which leads to the revelation of the latter’s life-changing secret. Ella is now torn between her political aspirations and her growing feelings for Jamie, forcing her to confront difficult choices about her future. As her time in Oxford leads to its conclusion, Ella must decide which dreams truly matter most to her.

Julia Whelan is a versatile talent who is known as a novelist, screenwriter, actress, and award-winning audiobook narrator, having lent her voice to over five hundred titles. ‘My Oxford Year’ is her debut novel. For the audiobook narration of the work, she earned the prestigious Society of Voice Arts Award. Beyond her literary achievements, Whelan has appeared in popular television shows such as ‘NCIS,’ ‘The Closer,’ and ‘Castle.’ Notably, she portrayed Grace Manning, a central character in ABC’s family series ‘Once and Again.’ Her other works include ‘Thank You for Listening,’ a romantic novel published in August 2022.

Iain Morris is recognized for creating and writing several notable projects, including BBC’s comedy series ‘First Team Wins,’ which humorously depicts the escapades of three young football players at a fictional Premier League club. He also co-wrote the script for Taika Waititi’s ‘Next Goal Wins.’ His contributions extend to the acclaimed series ‘The Inbetweeners’ and its subsequent adaptations. On the other hand, Melissa Osborne’s previous credits include the short films ‘Change’ and ‘Nothing.’

London has been a favored location for numerous Netflix adaptations of literary works, including ‘3 Body Problem‘ and ‘Bridgerton.’

Read More: The Life List Adaptation in the Works at Netflix