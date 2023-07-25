Amber Rose Revah Cast in ‘The Sandman’ Season 2

Amber Rose Revah has reportedly joined the cast of the second season of Netflix’s fantasy series ‘The Sandman.’ Amber’s character is currently under wraps. However, fans have been speculating that the actress may play Queen Titania in the show. In Neil Gaiman’s eponymous comic book, which serves as the source material of the series, Titania, the queen of fairies, is one of protagonist Morpheus’ special guests at the debut of a new play by William Shakespeare.

Amber is best known for playing Dinah Madani in Netflix’s Marvel series ‘The Punisher.’ The actress plays Grace in Amazon Prime Video’s science-fiction series ‘The Peripheral,’ Miranda in NBC’s fantasy series ‘Emerald City,’ Leena Prasad in ‘Indian Summers,’ Hala Hussein in ‘House of Saddam,’ etc. She also features in films such as ‘Agora,’ ‘From Paris with Love,’ ‘The Devil’s Double,’ etc.

Amber is joining Ruairi O’Connor, who recently joined the cast of the series to likely play Orpheus. An actor resembling Ruairi was spotted filming with Tom Sturridge (Morpheus) in Durdle Door, England, before the filming of the series got shut down due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. The actor is known for portraying Henry VIII/Prince Harry Tudor in Starz’s historical drama series ‘The Spanish Princess.’ His recent credits include Ty Fitzgerald in Apple TV+’s comedy series ‘The Morning Show,’ Arne Cheyenne Johnson in ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It,’ Simon Haysmith/Mac Randolph in ‘The Postcard Killings,’ etc.

Indya Moore, who portrays Angel in ‘Pose,’ was also spotted filming the second season of the series. The actress may play Delirium, the younger sister of Dream/Morpheus and the youngest of the Endless. Moore’s recent credits include Alamzapam Davis in ‘Nimona,’ Brooklyn in ‘Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur,’ Brianna Collier in ‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions,’ etc.

The second season of the series may feature several new faces since numerous new characters are expected to be introduced in the same. In addition to Queen Titania, King Auberon, Odin, Loki, and Thor reportedly will feature in the season as new characters. King Auberon may join Titania in Morpheus’ court to watch Shakespeare’s play. Thor, Loki, and Odin, on the other hand, may go to the Dreaming to petition for the Key to Hell. Destiny, Destruction, and Wanda are also a part of the season’s narrative. Netflix is yet to cast performers for these roles.

The confirmed cast of the second season, in addition to Sturridge, includes Kirby Howell-Baptist (Death), Gwendoline Christie (Lucifer), Vivienne Acheampong (Lucienne), etc. Patton Oswalt is expected to continue lending his voice to Matthew the Raven. Mason Alexander Park (Desire), Kyo Ra (Rosa Walker), Jenna Coleman (Johanna Constantine), Sanjeev Bhaskar (Cain), Asim Chaudhary (Abel), etc. are the first season cast members who may appear in the sophomore season.

