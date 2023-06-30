8 Animated Movies Like Nimona You Must See

A galvanizing addition to the legion of animated movies, Netflix’s ‘Nimona’ follows the story of Ballister Boldheart, a commoner whose initiation into knighthood goes horribly wrong. Condemned for the murder of the Queen, Ballister hides from the world, incapable of proving his innocence. However, when the eponymous character Nimona approaches him, the duo embarks on a journey to clear Ballister’s name.

Based on the ND Stevenson comic, the movie features the voices of Chloë Grace Moretz, Riz Ahmed, Eugene Lee Yang and Sarah Sherman. One of its kind, this sci-fi fantasy animation subverts common tropes by diving into fluid identity, non-conformity and sexual affiliation. Directed by Nick Bruno and Troy Quane, ‘Nimona’ carefully coalesces the medieval with the modern. So, if you enjoyed the depiction of humor, gags, and heartfelt revelations just as much, then here is a list of similar movies for you to view. You can watch several of these movies, like ‘Nimona’ on Netflix, Amazon Prime or Hulu.

8. Luca (2021)

Just like the eponymous character Nimona, ‘Luca’ also follows the story of a young boy whose shapeshifting abilities make him an outcast. Set in the picturesque seaside town on the Italian Riviera, the story revolves around a young boy named Luca, who is actually a sea monster but has long wished to explore the world that lives nigh. Encouraged by his best friend Alberto to explore the human world, the duo shapeshift into young boys and experience everything that the world has to offer.

Just like Nimona’s ability to use her fluid identity to forego her hurtful past, Luca and Alberto also try to experience the gifts of the world even when they face an identity conflict. So, if you enjoyed the humorous dynamics between Ballister and Nimona, then you’ll find Alberto, Luca and Giulia’s friendship equally endearing.

7. Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers (1993)

Another movie that depicts a wrongly accused hero and a baseless conflict, ‘Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers’ follows the story between Wallace and Gromit, a man and his best friend dog who unwittingly give residence to a penguin named Feathers McGraw. In reality, the penguin is a notorious thief, Feathers McGraw, who ends up tricking the duo and orchestrates a robbery by manipulating them and creating conflict between the two best friends. The movie features voices by Peter Sallis, Peter Hawkins and Sally Lindsay and carries the same elements of an irreverent enmity that stems from a deceitful villain.

6. Moana (2016)

Yet another story that follows a shape-shifting creature, ‘Moana,’ revolves around the people of Motunui, who find themselves teetering near ruin and destruction as their means of survival become threatened and endangered. In order to undo the hurt cost by the once-mighty demigod Maui, Moana sets on a voyage to restore the heart of Te Fiti, the Goddess of Nature. Much like Ballister and Nimona’s dynamic, ‘Moana’ also features an action-packed voyage with a shapeshifting creature and impossible odds.

5. Megamind (2010)

Directed by Tom McGrath, ‘Megamind’ follows the story of an anti-hero named Megamind whose dreams of conquering the city’s protector have finally come true. Following the thematic tone of wrong and right, the story follows Megamind’s attempts to create a new superhero. When he gives Hal a cameraman, Superman, and Titan-like powers, Hal uses them for the wrong purposes. Now, Megamind finds himself at a junction where he must intervene and save the city by ultimately doing good. With the voices of Will Ferrell, Ben Stiller, Jonah Hill, Brad Pitt and Tina Fey, ‘Megamind’ also follows the story of a misunderstood hero on a quest to right wrongs.

4. The Prince of Egypt (1998)

This classic features a carcade of talent and voices by Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, Sandra Bullock, Steve Martin, Patrick Stewart and Martin Short. Following the ultimate destiny of Egypt and the defense of the Israelites, the movie revolves around Moses and Rameses, two brothers who grow up to be best friends. However, when one chooses to rule the people and the other chooses to serve, a wedge is driven between them, making their relationship irreconcilable. Much like Ballister and Ambrosius’ bitter conflict following a loving relationship, ‘The Prince of Egypt’ also follows the dichotomy of love vs. duty, making this story an equally emotional film to watch next.

3. The Great Mouse Detective (1986)

The entwined dynamics of a hedonistic villain and a righteous hero follow in ‘The Great Mouse Detective.’ Inspired by Sherlock Holmes, this Disney movie follows the story of Basil of Baker Street and his archrival Professor Ratigan. Following a clash of ego in the form of theatrics and showmanship, the duo consistently tries to one-up the other in a feat to prove that they hold the superior intellect. Featuring voices by Vincent Price, Barrie Ingham, Susanne Pollatschek and Val Bettin, just like ‘Nimona,’ ‘The Great Mouse Detective’ also follows a cut-throat enmity that twists its protagonists in an entangled web.

2. Steven Universe: The Movie (2019)

A story of self-assurance and determination, ‘Steven Universe: The Movie’ picks up Steven’s story as he learns that his mother is actually a legendary outlaw. Now, Steven finds himself amidst catastrophic events and must make amends on his mother’s behalf by combating a number of challenges in order to bring inter-dimensional peace. However, when his resolve to set things straight is threatened, the protagonist finds himself battling the devastation with benevolent empathy.

Just like Ballister’s ability to hold love, friendship and trust high even in the face of life-threatening occurrences, Steven’s meditations on compassion and self-acceptance are just as enamoring. So, if you enjoyed watching the distinct deliverance of justice, love and friendship in ‘Nimona,’ then you’ll find co-directors Joe Johnston and Kat Morris’ oeuvre equally entertaining.

1. Strange World (2022)

With Disney’s first openly gay character, ‘Strange World’ follows a family of adventurers who are on a mission to save the planet from an ecological disaster. However, things remain murky as the family dynamics keep dwindling. The movie explores the damaging results of an absent father and how generations of insecurity in men can cause countless issues. Co-directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen tie the movie’s theme with intergenerational trauma.

Featuring the voices of Dennis Quaid, Jake Gyllenhall, Jaboukie Young-White, and Lucy Liu, just like the protagonists’ resolve to step outside their wrongly construed image in ‘Nimona,’ ‘Strange World’ also emphasizes the vitality of an independent identity, as Ethan Clade strives to pursue a path outside his father’s shadow.

