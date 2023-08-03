Adam McKay’s ‘Average Height, Average Build’ Filming Delayed Due to WGA and SAG-AFTRA Strikes

Filming for Adam McKay’s dark-comedy, ’Average Height, Average Build’ has been delayed due to WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. It was expected to start filming in Boston in September, but with the unions going on strike, the production has been put on a halt indefinitely.

‘Average Height, Average Build’ marks McKay’s second collaboration with Netflix, following the success of ‘Don’t Look Up,’ which was an instant success for the streaming service, becoming one of the most watched films on its roster with nearly 360 million hours viewed in the first four weeks after its release. Despite the mixed review, the film received four Oscar nominations, including Best Picture. Considering that McKay’s previous projects, ‘The Big Short’ and ‘Vice,’ also made a big splash during the awards season, something similar is expected of the new film.

The premise of ‘Average Height, Average Build’ revolves around a serial killer who turns to politics, hoping to get the politicians to make laws that will make murder easier for him. He crosses paths with a lobbyist, and they develop a connection that further leads to chaos. In between this, there is a retired cop who is hell-bent on solving the murders and catching the serial killer.

With such an interesting premise, the film also boasts an all-star cast, much like McKay’s previous projects. Robert Pattinson has been pegged to play the serial killer, while Amy Adams (reuniting with McKay since his 2018 comedy, ‘Vice’) will be seen as the state lobbyist who gets entangled with him. Robert Downey Jr. is set to play the retired cop who will stir the pot and thicken the plot. Additionally, Forest Whitaker and Danielle Deadwyler have been cast in undisclosed roles. The film is said to have a much longer list of characters that need to be cast, which means more names will be associated with the project in the coming months.

Besides writing and directing, McKay will produce the film with Kevin Messick under the Hyperobject Industries banner. Todd Banhazl, who has previously collaborated with McKay on HBO’s ‘Winning Time,’ has been brought on board as the cinematographer. More details about the plot, the cast and crew, and the filming of the movie are expected to follow in the coming months.

