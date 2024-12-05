Agatha All Along Renewed For Season 2 at Disney+

Agatha Harkness and her companions will continue to captivate us! The Cinemaholic can reveal that Disney+ has renewed the fantasy drama series ‘Agatha All Along’ for its second season. The upcoming installment will start filming in Atlanta, Georgia, in the fourth quarter of 2025. Jac Schaeffer will continue to serve as the showrunner, with Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg returning as the directors.

In the final two episodes of the first season, only Agatha and Billy walk the Witches’ Road since the other witches have dropped out of the journey after failing to survive the tasks. The last of them turns out to be Jen, whom Agatha unbinds and leaves for a better life. The protagonist also helps Billy find his brother, Tommy, and upon successfully teaching him how, she sets out to complete the final trial, which is to grow something without water or soil. She uses her tears to grow a flower and exits the Road. However, she sacrifices herself for Billy, saving him from being taken by Death, also known as Rio. Thankfully, she returns as a ghost.

The finale also reveals Agatha’s past, which includes the birth of her son, Nicky. When Rio comes to take him, she pleads with the former to let him stay. In return, she starts killing witches and delivering them to Death, presumably to keep her son alive and become more powerful in the process. The ending of the first installment stuns the viewers with the revelation that Billy, son of the Scarlet Witch, created the Witches’ Road. However, while he was reincarnated after Wanda imploded Westview, killing her imaginary sons, his brother, Tommy, did not. Billy does find Tommy’s soul but fails to find a new body for it. The season ends with Billy and Agatha, in her ghost avatar, setting off to find Tommy again.

The second season is expected to feature Kathryn Hahn as Agatha Harkness, Joe Locke as Billy, and Aubrey Plaza as Rio/Death. We may also see Sasheer Zamata return as Jen, especially if the protagonist needs her help with potions. Other returnees may include Debra Jo Rupp as Sharon Davis, Ali Ahn as Alice Wu-Gulliver, Okwui Okpokwasili as Vertigo, Patti LuPone as Lilia Calderu, and Evan Peters as Ralph Bohner.

Since the sophomore installment will not premiere anytime soon, we can expect Agatha and Billy to appear in other MCU productions, such as the ‘Young Avengers’ project and ‘Vision Quest.’ In Marvel Comics, both Billy and Tommy are members of the Young Avengers, along with Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez).

‘Vision Quest,’ which revolves around Vision, was initially expected to conclude the trilogy of ‘WandaVision’ and ‘Agatha All Along,’ but it cannot be the case now that the latter show has been renewed for a new season. We can expect Agatha to show up in it as well, possibly along with Wanda Maximoff, or at least a version of her. The plot of the second season of the series will depend on the narrative developments in these interconnected projects.

Atlanta previously served as the filming location of the first season of the fantasy series. Paramount+’s ‘Tulsa King,’ ABC’s ‘Will Trent,’ and Prime Video’s comedy film ‘Brothers’ are some of the other popular projects shot in the city.

