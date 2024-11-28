Are Agustina and Roberto From Love is Blind: Argentina Still Together?

Finding and building love can be challenging in everyday life, and doing so on a reality TV show may seem even more daunting. Yet, Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Argentina’ offers its participants a chance for genuine connection, thanks to its distinctive format that goes beyond physical appearances. In the first season, Agustina Pontoriero and Roberto Marsicano became one of the couples that captured fans’ excitement. They carefully nurtured their relationship, and when they ultimately chose to commit to each other, it truly seemed like nothing else mattered to them.

Agustina and Roberto Reconnected Following Their Time in the Pods

Agustina revealed that she had been single for around four years before deciding to re-enter the dating world in hopes of finding a meaningful connection. Her excitement grew upon learning that Roberto Marsicano was a rancher, as it reminded her of her own upbringing, with her father working in the fields and sharing a similar lifestyle. Agustina and Roberto bonded over these commonalities, but he also shared a connection with another contestant, Eva, which he was still open to exploring. Despite this, Eva felt confident in her feelings for Roberto and began to open up to him wholeheartedly.

Agustina confided in Roberto about her trust issues, stemming from her father’s infidelity, which led to her parents’ separation. Roberto, in turn, shared his own family’s story, including his sister’s experience with a premature pregnancy and the subsequent heart attack she suffered. Agustina soon became certain that Roberto was the one for her, and when she openly expressed her feelings, her sincerity won him over. He admired her honesty, which solidified his decision. Before their first meeting, Roberto admitted he felt some apprehension about her physical appearance, but upon seeing each other, those concerns faded, and they both felt genuinely happy with their connection.

In the end, Eva and Roberto got engaged, only for it to end the same during their Tulum getaway before the latter decided he wanted to reconnect with Agustina. The two actually went on a date the very next day, which evidently disappointed Eva owing to the simple fact it made her question everything. While she knew she and Roberto didn’t have chemistry, the fact he went on a date with Augustina a day after ending things with her made her feel as if he was not serious to begin with. In the reunion, he mentioned that he has been spending time with Augustina and Evangelina said that she was happy for them.

Agustina and Roberto Are Involved, But They Aren’t Official

Considering the fact Agustina and Roberto don’t live close by, they are taking things quite slow. In fact, in the former’s own words, while they are exclusive, they aren’t in a relationship at the moment because of her, the relationship is all-encompassing. She actually described them as “lovebirds,” before adding that while they are on great terms today, they could be apart tomorrow before reconnecting again, so they are just testing their compatibility. Considering the fact they both did admittedly want to get married, it’s highly likely both of them are taking their connection seriously too, so we can’t wait to see how things pan out for them. Honestly, following their entire experience, we are rooting for them.

Agustina and Roberto Make Time For One Another Despite Leading Different Lifestyles

At the age of 29, Agustina works in the administrative field at the moment, all the while ensuring to take out time for her friends, family, and passions. This includes Roberto as well as traveling, making it clear that she is quite serious about him even though they are not officially an item yet. They are separate people and have different personalities, but they actually seem to be complimenting one another rather than clashing, which could largely be thanks to Roberto’s calm demeanor.

As for Roberto’s personal life, he finds great fulfillment in his work as a rancher, enjoying the quiet beauty of early mornings on the land, caring for animals, and the sense of responsibility that comes with managing a farm. For him, family is everything—his sister, Victoria, and his niece are his greatest blessings. Together, they made a memorable pilgrimage to the Basilica de Luján, a journey that deepened his gratitude for their health and resilience. Roberto cherishes every opportunity to create special memories with them, always valuing the moments they share.

