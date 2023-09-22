Who is Alex Murdaugh’s Mom? Where is She Now?

When Margaret “Maggie” Branstette and her son Paul Murdaugh were found brutally shot to death on June 7, 2021, it shocked not just their community but also the entire nation to its very core. That’s because, as carefully delved into in Netflix’s ‘Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal’ their husband/father Richard Alexander “Alex” Murdaugh was soon deemed responsible for the same. Yet for now, if you simply wish to learn more about his mother, Elizabeth “Libby” Jones Alexander Murdaugh — the woman he tried to present as his alibi — we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Who is Libby Murdaugh?

Reportedly born in Columbia, South Carolina, back in the early 1940s, Libby has definitely always been a force to be reckoned with considering her steady standing in society even before marriage. The truth is she’d tied the knot with soon-to-be circuit solicitor Randolph “Randy” Murdaugh III on June 3, 1961, at the time of which she already held a Bachelor’s degree from Columbia College. In fact, records suggest she was one of 10 outstanding students in her 1961 graduating class and had even been named the Who’s Who Among Students at American Universities and Colleges.