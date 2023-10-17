Alex Proyas’ R.U.R. Ready to Shoot in Los Angeles in December

Filmmaker Alex Proyas’ next feature film ‘R.U.R.’ is all set to commence filming in Los Angeles, California, in December this year. Based on Karel Čapek’s eponymous 1920 play, the sci-fi film revolves around a young woman who travels to the island factory of Rossum’s Universal Robots to liberate the robots from capitalist exploitation. However, her actions lead to disastrous consequences.

Proyas has adapted the play into a screenplay. In an interview, the filmmaker stated that he has made numerous changes to the play to give it a modern setting and represent “what’s happening today in terms of AI.” The filmmaker is working on a feature film after a gap of seven years as his last release was the 2016 fantasy film ‘Gods of Egypt,’ starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Brenton Thwaites, and the late Chadwick Boseman. Proyas helmed several sci-fi films over the years, including ‘Dark City,’ ‘I, Robot,’ ‘Knowing,’ and ‘Spirits of the Air, Gremlins of the Clouds.’ His other directorial credits include the 1994 superhero film ‘The Crow’ and the 2002 comedy-drama ‘Garage Days.’

Lindsay Farris stars in the film as Harry Doman, the general manager of Rossum’s Universal Robots. He is currently the only actor attached to the project. Farris is recognized for his performance as Peterson in the 2010 horror thriller film ‘Bad Behaviour,’ which earned him the Best Actor award at the Melbourne Underground Film Festival. He is also known for his roles in the films ‘Charlie Says,’ ‘Primal,’ and ‘Observance.’ Farris’ television credits include the shows ‘Home and Away,’ ‘All Saints,’ ‘Ash vs Evil Dead,’ and ‘Sisters.’

The film is produced by Proyas under the banner of Mystery Clock Cinema, along with Adam Krentzman and Morris Ruskin. Cathy Rechichi serves as the executive producer of the project. Since the film is an Australian production, the shooting of the project would not be affected by the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike. Proyas has revealed that the film is going to be made with virtual production technology in which LED panels are utilized as the backdrop of a set on which computer-generated graphics are displayed. Several shows and films have employed the technology in recent years, including ‘The Mandalorian,’ ‘Star Trek: Discovery,’ ‘House of the Dragon,’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ and ‘Bullet Train.’

Read More: Best Movies Based on Plays