Who is Alex? Who Plays Him in Tell Me Lies?

Hulu’s ‘Tell Me Lies‘ returns for a third season, bringing back the toxicity and drama that feeds the relationship of Lucy Albright and Stephen DeMarco, while also affecting everyone else around them. Each season brings a unique twist of secrets and revelations that stir more trouble than before, especially with the introduction of new characters. This time around, as well, we find new students at Baird College who get embroiled in the infectious theatrics of Lucy and her friends. Alex is one of them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Alex Has a Complicated Connection With Bree

The new season of ‘Tell Me Lies’ introduces a young man named Alex, who first appears as a drug dealer from whom Bree and Pippa buy drugs on their first night on campus. Bree notes that the guy seems familiar, but she cannot place him. A day or so later, Lucy has a panic attack after she discovers that not only does Stephen know that she slept with Evan while he was still with Bree, but that he will tell her friend about it. Because it’s in the middle of the night, Bree and Pippa figure that instead of taking her to the hospital, they should just call their drug guy and get something that will help her in the meantime.

Once again, Alex appears with drugs, and he teaches Lucy a technique to calm herself down while the drugs take effect. The trick is to gently tap on the wrist until she calms down, and Pippa comments that this is what Bree taught them in the first year. This is when Bree realises where she knows Alex from. While he leaves, she gets his number from Pippa and calls him to meet him for coffee the next day. It turns out that Alex and Bree used to be in the same group home when they were young. Later, Bree tells Lucy that this was one of the bad homes, and Alex, who is a little older than they are, was protective of her and saved her from a lot of bad stuff. They parted ways soon, and while Bree wanted to stay in touch with him, she didn’t know how.

Now, it turns out that Alex isn’t just a drug dealer, but he is also a psychology grad student at the college. While nothing much is revealed about him in the first two episodes, the season’s trailer reveals that he and Lucy are going to get involved with each other. In an interview with RadioTimes, Grace Van Patten, who plays Lucy, said, “Like every season, the boys that Lucy encounters are usually just these vessels for the projection of her relationship with Stephen. So you kind of see her learn more about herself, and through this new person [Alex].” This hints at a greater role that Alex will likely play as the conflict between Lucy and Stephen, but hopefully fares better than Leo did.

Costa D’Angelo Brings Depth to Alex in Tell Me Lies

Australian actor Costa D’Angelo plays Alex in the third season of ‘Tell Me Lies.’ He is also known for his work in TV shows like ‘Neighbors’ and ‘Crazy Fun Park,’ as well as Rebel Wilson’s 2024 comedy film, ‘The Deb.’ He developed an interest in acting at an early age. In an interview with the Casting Guild of America, he revealed that he had initially worked in modelling and then shifted towards acting. He got to audition for a part in Angelina Jolie’s ‘Unbroken,’ and he got pretty close to getting it. But in the end, the part was given to another actor. While D’Angelo was heartbroken for not getting the role, this experience encouraged him to keep pursuing acting as a career.

After graduating from school, he enrolled in the Victorian College of the Arts (VCA) in Melbourne, Australia, where he received his Bachelor of Fine Arts in Acting. At the same time, he also received training in singing and dancing to prepare himself for any kind of role. Apart from movies and TV shows, he has also been active in theatre, working on productions such as ‘Angels in America,’ ‘The Seagull,’ and ‘The Iliad,’ among others. While ‘Tell Me Lies’ is set to bring D’Angelo into the spotlight, he has several exciting projects ahead, including Netflix’s 2026 miniseries, ‘East of Eden,’ directed by Zoe Kazan and starring Florence Pugh. He looks forward to expanding his horizons by working on diverse projects that challenge him as an actor.

