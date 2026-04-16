Kumail Nanjiani’s ‘All Day & All Night’ Starts Filming in Norway in October

Kumail Nanjiani is headed to the Land of the Midnight Sun for his next feature. Filming for the action movie ‘All Day & All Night’ will take place in Norway between October and December this year. Joining Nanjiani in the cast are Josh Hartnett, O’Shea Jackson Jr., John Leguizamo, and Dan Fogler. Tommy Wirkola will direct, based on a script by Wirkola and John Niven.

The story follows bank robber Billy Davies (Hartnett), who, after his daughter gets into Harvard, returns to a life of crime to raise the tuition money. But when the bank heist goes horribly wrong, he and his crew (Nanjiani, Jackson Jr.) accidentally stumble onto the set of a failing reality TV show. Now, Billy must stay on air long enough to figure out an escape plan from the cops (Leguizamo and Fogler) trying to arrest him and the mob trying to kill him, while the producers must keep the show on air long enough to boost their ratings and evade cancellation.

Kumail Nanjiani’s proper onscreen appearances in recent times include Rudy Thurber in Season 4 of Hulu’s ‘Only Murders in the Building,’ Xander Harkness in Season 2 of Prime Video’s ‘Fallout,’ and Trooper Nash in James L. Brooks’s comedy movie ‘Ella McCay.’ He is a well-known voice actor and has voiced Kingo in Season 3 of Disney+’s ‘What If…?,’ Skip in Marooch in ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ and Prismo in ‘Adventure Time: Fionna & Cake.’ Next in line for Nanjiani is ‘Deli Boys’ Season 2, Eric Appel’s comedy movie ‘The Breadwinner,’ and the horror movie ‘Thread: An Insidious Tale.’

Josh Hartnett’s latest role was as Frank in FX’s ‘The Bear.’ Before that, he played Lucas Reyes in James Madigan’s action comedy movie ‘Fight or Flight’ and serial killer Cooper in M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Trap.’ He also portrayed Nobel Prize-winning physicist Ernest Lawrence in Christopher Nolan’s biographical drama ‘Oppenheimer.’ Hartnett’s upcoming projects include Michael Showalter’s crime movie ‘Verity,’ co-starring Anne Hathaway and Dakota Johnson, and a yet-untitled Netflix show set in Newfoundland, also starring Mackenzie Davis and Natasha Henstridge.

Joining Nanjiani and Hartnett are O’Shea Jackson Jr. (‘Den of Thieves: Pantera,’ ‘Just Mercy,’ Straight Outta Compton’), John Leguizamo (‘John Wick,’ ‘Ice Age,’ ‘Moulin Rouge!’), and Dan Fogler (‘Good Luck Chuck,’ ‘A Complete Unknown,’ ‘Fantastic Beasts’).

Read More: ‘Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent’ Renewed for Season 4 at Citytv