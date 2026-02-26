‘Allegiance’ Renewed for Season 4 at CBS

CBS has renewed the police procedural drama series ‘Allegiance’ for its fourth season, The Cinemaholic can confirm. Filming will take place this summer in Vancouver and Surrey, British Columbia. Mark Ellis and Stephanie Morgenstern serve as showrunners, with David Frazee, Madison Thomas, Nimisha Mukerji, and Siobhan Devine as directors. The news of the renewal comes amidst the ongoing season 3.

In the latest episode (Episode 5) of Season 3 that aired on February 25, Sabrina Sohal and Zak Kalaini investigate the mysterious death of a member of the West Coast Bhangra Warriors at a Bhangra dance competition. One woman, Simran, died while another, Kiran, is in serious condition at a hospital. Someone even made a threat to kill the entire team in an anonymous social media post. As the investigation proceeds, Sabrina and Zak find that the woman who is hospitalized, Kiran, had a fight with Jugni, a woman from a rival group, Dance Beasts. But that trail also turns useless.

The revelation that both women have puncture wounds on their backs broadens the search. Then, another woman named Rupi, also of the Warriors, is hospitalized with hypoglycemia. Interrogations and discovery of new evidence, like syringes and vials, ultimately lead the detectives to an app on one of the girls’ phones. This app shows that the girls recently bullied Pinky, a team member, during a sleepover, and Kiran filmed it. Apparently, Kiran wanted to sabotage Pinky’s chances for an upcoming performance for the scouts that would take the chosen to LA. Pinky threatened to hurt them if they leaked the video, and eventually made her use high doses of insulin, which she stole from her sister, on the women. Pinky is eventually arrested. Episode 5 ends with Sergeant Doug Gabinski, AKA Gabby, having a drink with a man regarding his estranged son, Will.

While Season 3 has yet to end, characters we can expect to return in Season 4 are Supinder Wraich as Sabrina Sohal, Samer Salem as Detective Zak Kalaini, Melanie Papalia as Gillian, Enrico Colantoni as Sabrina’s supervisor, Vincent Brambilla, Adolyn H. Dar as Sabrina’s brother, Ishaan Sohal, Stephen Lobo as Sabrina’s father, Ajeet Sohal, and David Cubitt as Superintendent Eli Bolton.

Read More: ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+