Is Carr Straight or Queer in All’s Fair?

Liberty Ronson enters a new chapter of her life in season 2 of ‘All’s Fair.’ After nearly getting married to the wrong person in the last season, the attorney is now approaching her love life with one specific virtue in mind: honesty. For Liberty, this means finally embracing a long-suppressed part of herself and coming out as a lesbian. Naturally, her closest friends receive this news with enthusiasm and unconditional support.

However, the same cannot be said for Carr, who happens to also be at the Scorpio Ball where Liberty and her girlfriend, Jamie, make their debut. The lawyer has nothing but scathing insults and cold judgment for her rival. Yet, rather than any firm disapproval of Liberty’s sexuality, Carr’s reaction seems more in pursuit of knocking the other down due to their longstanding competition. In the next episode, during a near-death experience, Carr makes certain confessions that bring her own sexuality into question. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Carr Hints at Her Potential Bi-Curiosity During a Disastrous Flight

Much like Liberty, Carr also doesn’t showcase any visible hints about her possible attraction towards women. However, this changes in Season 2, Episode 2, in which all five lawyers find themselves aboard a plane that seems destined to crash. The trip was originally meant to honor Dina’s late husband, Doug, whose ashes must be placed in his family tomb. As the grieving lawyer undertakes this journey, she wants all her mentees, including Carr, around for support. Thus, despite her earlier fight with the others, she finds herself in Dina’s private jet. Unfortunately for Carr, who is already a nervous flyer, this particular flight turns out to be sabotaged by Allura’s dangerous stalker. Thus, in a matter of minutes, the group finds themselves headed towards potential death tens of thousands of feet up in the air.

To find some semblance of calm in the proverbial storm, Dina guides the other women through a practice in which she asks everyone to share one of their regrets. During this exercise, Car shares a rare moment of vulnerability, revealing that she actually respects Liberty for her bravery in coming out at this point in her life. In fact, she divulges that she wishes she were as brave as the other woman because she has felt a subliminal attraction towards women and has been curious about pursuing it. Ultimately, the plane crash is narrowly avoided thanks to Allura’s skilled new bodyguard, Raul Ortiz. In the aftermath, these revelations, though not directly addressed, loom over the group. Most importantly, it marks the beginning of a strange new casual closeness between Carr and Liberty.

After the flight, the former asks the latter about her relationship with Jamie and learns that their love affair has ended. The shared near-death experience seems to have softened the enmity between the trio of lawyers and Dina’s fourth mentee. Thus, when Liberty and Carr find themselves on opposite sides of a couple’s divorce proceedings as Thanksgiving approaches, their venomous disdain for each other all but disappears. In fact, when the firm members share a dinner together at the office, the duo all but end up flirting with others over their shared meal. As it stands right now, Carr’s sexuality and the nuances of her relationship with Liberty remain ambiguous. Nonetheless, given how things are proceeding, it wouldn’t be surprising if a romance blooms between these two lawyers.

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