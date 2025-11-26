All’s Fair: Does Doug Standish Die?

In ‘All’s Fair,’ the personal lives of the lawyers at Grant, Ronson, and Greene are as much at the center of the series as their thrilling professional cases. From the end of Allura’s marriage to Liberty’s exciting but nerve-wracking engagement and Emerald’s life as a single mother of three kids, the lead characters’ private affairs are no less fascinating than their clientele’s glamorous divorces. This is also true for Dina Standish, the trio’s mentor, who has been in the game for a long time. As she steps into the narrative to become Allura’s attorney in her separation from her soon-to-be ex-husband, Chase Munroe, she also deals with a looming tragedy back home. As it turns out, her husband, Doug, has been battling cancer for a long time, and the odds seem to be stacked against his favor. In episode 6, titled ‘Divorce is Like a Death,’ Doug’s fate finally unravels. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Dina Loses Doug to Cancer

Dina and Doug’s love story remains inspiring and heartwarming even as the couple faces their twilight years. The duo has been together for a long time, loving and supporting each other through life’s thick and thin. Even so, the past few years have proven to be especially challenging for the couple. Despite the best that medicine has to offer, Doug’s cancer diagnosis promised only one end. Initially, when the disease started spreading throughout his organs, the husband attempted to shield his wife from the truth. Around the same time, their marriage also experienced a bit of a rough patch as Dina found herself missing the amorous and passionate side of their relationship. Nonetheless, despite the complications, the two were able to work through their problems and emerge stronger on the other side.

In the aftermath, Doug also comes clean about the terminal reality of his diagnosis. As a result, Dina realizes she only has a precious few days left with the love of her life. As her husband’s condition worsened, the attorney continued to stick by his side. His admission to one of the best hospice care centers available ensured that he was surrounded by convenience and comfort even in the worst of times. However, eventually the time came for both Doug and Dina to face the music.

During Allura’s mediation meeting for her upcoming divorce with Chase, the latter receives a call from the hospice center, alerting her about her husband’s diminishing state. Thus, the lawyer leaves the case in Emerald’s capable hands and decides to spend Doug’s last few hours beside him. Once together, she looks over her husband, administering his painkiller drugs and basking in the comfort of his company. In the end, Dina watches Doug take his last breath and feels his heart finally come to a stop. This loss is undoubtedly going to pave the way for much heartbreak and pain for Dina. Nonetheless, she will have the support of her friends and the reality of the love she shared with her husband to weather her in the inevitable storm.

