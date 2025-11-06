All’s Fair: Is Chase Munroe Based on a Real Football Player?

As a legal drama show, Hulu’s ‘All’s Fair’ retains a weekly focus on new divorce cases that end up on the desks at the law firm Grant, Ronson, and Greene. However, an overarching narrative also plays out in tandem, centering around the rich, personal lives of the three partner attorneys, Allura, Liberty, and Emerald. Chase Munroe, Allura’s husband, who is a professional football player, remains a significant aspect of this more character-driven storyline. Behind the smoke and mirrors of their seemingly perfect marriage, the athlete is hiding a string of extramarital affairs. Soon after their 2-year anniversary, Chase decides to reveal the truth about his infidelity in the build-up to seeking a divorce from his lawyer. Furthermore, he seeks out Allura’s sworn enemy, rival attorney Carrington Lane, as his lawyer to ensure that the prenup-free bloodbath that follows remains as messy as possible. Thus, the football player brings more than enough drama to the story, inviting intrigue about the possible real-life inspiration behind his on-screen celebrity.

Chase Munroe is a Fictional Footballer Who Adds Scandal to Allura’s Narrative

Given the largely fictitious nature of ‘All’s Fair,’ most of the characters that appear on the show remain works of fiction. Chase Munroe, the star footballer and Allura’s soon-to-be ex-husband, is no exception. Coincidentally enough, a real-life football player with the same name as the on-screen athlete exists in real life. The off-screen Chase Monroe, whose last name differs from Matthew Noszka’s character in the series, is a college football player. He’s the linebacker for the Charlotte 49ers, the NCAA team for the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Apart from the small difference in their names, Monroe’s actual career in real life also differs significantly from the on-screen Chase Munroe. Most glaringly, this is present in the fact that Monroe is a college athlete, at the time of writing, while Noszka’s Chase is a pro-footballer who plays in the National Football League.

Thus, despite the similarities in their names, the two football players remain distinct from one another. For the most part, Chase’s identity as a football player and a three-time Super Bowl winner only serves as context to his characterization as an antagonist in Allura’s life. As a high-profile divorce attorney who runs one of the most popular firms in the country, much of Allura’s life centers around her reputation. Therefore, a public divorce from a football player, who is 10 years younger than her, adds stakes to the dissolution of the marriage. Much like other storylines in the show, this aspect of the duo’s storyline is also without any direct inspirations in reality. Nonetheless, the idea of a football player undergoing a breakup in the public eye due to accusations of cheating is a phenomenon with plenty of real-life context. Real-life players like Ronnie Stanley, Ryan Shazier, Earl Thomas, and more all experienced a separation from their romantic partners due to accusations of alleged infidelity. Although none of these athletes’ real-life stories bears an identical resemblance to Chase and Allura’s storyline, it adds some realistic context to his largely fictionalized characterization.

Read More: Is All’s Fair a True Story? Is Allura Grant Based on a Real Lawyer?