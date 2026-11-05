All’s Fair: Is Liberty a Lesbian? Is She Bisexual?

In season 1 of ‘All’s Fair,’ Liberty Ronson narrowly avoids tying the knot and marrying Reggie Ramirez, a once-dreamy doctor who turns out to be a huge red flag. Their wedding is called off after Emerald’s sleuthing skills reveal that the doctor has a hidden secret, aka an enormous private loan, that he has intentionally withheld from his fiancée despite their upcoming wedding. As a result, Liberty calls off the wedding, declaring Reggie an unfit life partner due to his financial secrecy. In season 2, the lawyer seems to have well and truly moved on from her most recent romance debacle. In fact, she’s already back in the dating scene, only this time, it seems her horizons have expanded. As revealed in the season premiere, Liberty’s date, Jamie Stevenson, is a woman. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Liberty Ronson Comes Out as a Lesbian in Season 2

After the chaos of the last season, the ladies at Grant, Ronson, and Greene attempt to get back on more stable ground in their own ways. For Liberty, this means moving past the disaster of her near-wedding by trying her luck at love once again. However, she decides to make a pivotal change this time around. Instead of sticking to her status quo of heteronormativity, she goes on a date with a woman named Jamie Stevenson. In the wake of the date’s success, she ends up inviting the other woman along with her to Allura’s Scorpio Ball, where she officially comes out as a “power lesbian.”

As it turns out, Liberty has always known that she liked women and wasn’t really attracted to men. Nonetheless, she remained in the closet throughout her teenage and young adult years for fear of social ostracism. The lawyer has shown her unique fear of judgment from others on multiple occasions. The compulsive heterosexuality that dominated most of her life, and even almost got her hitched to a man she didn’t truly love and wasn’t even attracted to, was a manifestation of this same fear. Regardless, she has now decided to shed these hangups and embrace her truth without any inhibitions. Liberty’s friends, Allura, Emerald, Milan, and Dina, are more than supportive of her coming out, happy to see her finally step into her own.

However, the same cannot be said for Carr, who swiftly pinpoints Liberty’s newfound confidence in her sexuality as a vulnerable pressure point to exploit. At the Scorpio Ball, the rival lawyer spews dismissive and hurtful comments at Liberty, doling out subtle homophobia and general unpleasantness. Naturally, these insults catch up to Liberty. Fortunately, she has a group of loving friends behind her, who aren’t afraid to come to her defense and start a fight with Carr. Even though it ruins Allura’s Scorpio Ball, it affirms the strong bond between these women. Eventually, Carr offers a half-hearted apology for her behavior at Dina’s insistence. Surprisingly enough, despite the catfight between them, she and Liberty seem to be heading towards an unlikely friendship in the aftermath.

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