Do Carrington and Chase End Up Together in All’s Fair?

Carrington Lane’s hatred for Allura Grant remains a crucial narrative center in the Hulu drama show ‘All’s Fair.’ Both women started out as attorneys in the same firm, which suffered under the geriatric leadership of old white men. However, when the latter decided to make her exit and start her own firm, alongside fellow lawyers Liberty Ronson and Emerald Greene, she decided not to take the other woman with her. As a result, ten years later, Carr finds herself harboring a scathing grudge against the partners at Grant, Ronson, and Greene. For the same reason, when the opportunity arises to represent Chase Munroe, Allura’s soon-to-be ex-husband, in the couple’s divorce proceedings, Carr quickly rises to the occasion. However, somewhere along the line, the lines of her strictly professional relationship with her rival’s former lover begin to blur. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Carrington Propositions Chase in the Aftermath of His Divorce from Allura

Over the course of Chase and Allura’s divorce proceedings, the former continued to grow closer to his attorney, Carrington Lane. The lawyer and her client are both driven by their complicated, vindictive relationship with Allura, wherein the duo enjoys plotting the other woman’s ruin through the end of their marriage. This becomes a jumping point that allows Chase and Carr to grow closer, which inevitably results in a charged sexual dynamic between them. Still, neither acts upon it outside of some weirdly electric hair-washing sessions. Although the attraction between them is evident, the attorney loves her profession too much to jeopardize her career by getting involved with her client.

However, this eventually changed once the divorce between the former couple was finalized. Even so, it takes some friendly encouragement and a double-dog dare from Carr’s friend, Sebastian, in order for the lawyer to finally make a move. As such, one visit to Chase’s gym is all it takes for the duo to fall into the proverbial bed together. What starts off as a solitary hook-up soon turns into a habit, with Chase and Carr routinely hooking up with each other, usually in the latter’s office. Even though the two initially begin sleeping together without any strings attached, their relationship inevitably grows complicated.

Chase’s Relationship With Carrington Worsens His Sex Addiction

Initially, when Carr propositions Chase at his gym, he’s reluctant to give in to the attraction brewing between them. The football player has a long and varied history of rushing into sex with his partners. In fact, it’s one of the reasons why he and Allura separated in the first place. Chase is a sex addict who is constantly chasing after a new high, usually found in the risque company of others. Yet, in the aftermath of his divorce from Allura and a failed attempt to get back together with her, he decides to seek professional help for his condition. Nonetheless, he isn’t the best at attending meetings or abstaining from his urges, least of all when Carr corners him and convinces him otherwise.

However, their relationship as casual sex partners surprisingly ends up providing Chase with some much-needed insight about his addiction. After their first hook-up, the football player expresses his regret at the situation, sharing how he feels like he has failed because he couldn’t reject his addiction. This compels Carr to share a well-guarded secret with him regarding her own past with self-harming. The lawyer knows a thing or two about unhealthy, addictive vices. Therefore, she advises him that the real way to beat his addiction isn’t by abstaining but rather by discovering why he’s addicted to sex in the first place. Although her advice about entertaining a self-discovery route is helpful, Chase realizes abstinence is also something he desperately needs. The latter revelation is a result of a stormy argument between him and Allura, which eventually results in him saying the other woman’s name during his time with Carr.

Carrington and Chase’s Arrangement Comes to an End

The incident where Chase accidentally says Allura’s name in the middle of sex with Carr certainly casts a dark shadow over their dynamic. The lawyer refuses to showcase any hurt over the matter because it would mean admitting that their arrangement means something more than just physical for her. Nonetheless, her hurt is more than evident when she shows up for a meeting at Grant, Ronson, and Greene dressed up as Allura’s doppleganger in an effort to belittle and insult the other woman. This interaction also makes it obvious that much of Carr’s relationship with Chase is actually an extension of her hatred towards Allura. Essentially, whether subconsciously or not, she’s attempting to get a rise out of Allura by hooking up with her ex-husband.

On the other hand, Chase’s side of their relationship also remains equally murky and plagued by Allura’s influence. Shortly before falling into bed with Carr, the football player was still trying to get back together with his ex-wife. In fact, it’s her insistence about how he needs to recover that pushes him to meetings about his sex addiction in an effort to cure it. Consequently, his new sex-only relationship is likely an effort to compensate for his otherwise disastrous love life. Even so, he tries to give his connection with Carr a real chance by attempting to spend time with her even after deciding to give sexual abstinence a real try. However, his refusal to sleep with Carr feels too much like a rejection of her, compelling her to lash out at him. Ultimately, this marks the end of their arrangement. Yet, given the nature of their connection to Allura, one can’t help but imagine what their future dynamic might look like.

