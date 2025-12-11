All’s Fair Season 2 Expected Release Date, Cast and Plot

‘All’s Fair,’ Hulu’s courtroom drama populated with attorneys in high fashion, concludes its first season on a nail-biting cliffhanger. Carrington Lane’s menacing ambitions of becoming a part of Grant, Ronson, and Greene so that she can gut the firm from the inside remain alive as ever. Therefore, when her own mentor, Dina Standish, declares her intentions to do everything in her power to stop her, she climbs on top of the other attorney’s hit list. As a result, she attempts to sabotage Dina’s reputation by calling her mental stability into question.

However, no one could have predicted the seasoned lawyer walking out of the room in handcuffs, arrested for the murder of Llyod Walton. Naturally, this precarious climax in the attorneys’ narratives is bound to make the fans eager for a continuation. Fortunately, the series was already renewed for a season 2 in November, the same month that it made its debut. Therefore, even though an official release date hasn’t been announced for the sophomore season, with filming set to begin in Spring of 2026, fans can expect a continuation to arrive in mid-2027.

All’s Fair Season 2 Will Follow Up on the Aftermath of Dina’s Arrest

In season 1 of ‘All’s Fair,’ the narrative carefully builds the plotline around Walton in the background and ultimately uses it to deliver a sizeable punch in the finale. Lloyd Walton has an intricate history with the attorneys at Grant, Ronson, and Greene. He met one of the partners, Emerald Greene, at a singles mixer and went on to roofie and assault her. Eventually, it’s revealed that he also has connections to Dina Standish, who took on a case against his father years ago. However, surprisingly enough, he ends up dead a few short days after he attacked Emerald. This makes Allura and her colleagues the top suspects for the predator’s murder, which is concluded to be violent and rage-fueled in nature.

Although the police have been circling around the firm for a long time, they have yet to find enough evidence to actually detain a suspect. That is, until the season finale, when Detective Morrow finally arrests Dina. Given the climactic nature of the plot twist, the narrative hasn’t yet divulged the details of the evidence that the authorities have gathered against the lawyer. Furthermore, while it is hinted that Carr is in some way responsible for orchestrating the arrest, the reality of Dina’s involvement in Walton’s murder still remains ambiguous. The same, paired with the possibly doctored evidence Carr has to prove her mentor’s allegedly deteriorating mental stability, leaves the latter in a precarious position. As such, fans can confidently expect the show’s season 2 to pick up in the aftermath of this cliffhanger, expanding on yet unanswered questions.

All’s Fair Season 2 Will See a Return For the Lawyers at Grant, Ronson, and Greene

At its core, ‘All’s Fair’ fulfills the role of an entertaining court drama where the most interesting aspects of the narrative stem from its outlandish characters and their zany interpersonal relationships. Therefore, fans can rest assured that most of the central cast will be returning for season 2. Some of the cast members, like Sarah Paulson, who plays Carrington Lane, and Glenn Close (Dina Standish), have expressed their excitement over the news of the renewal, seemingly confirming their own return to the series. Likewise, their fellow co-leads, Kim Kardashian (Allura Grant), Naomi Watts (Liberty Ronson), and Niecy Nash (Emerald Greene) are also expected to reprise their roles.

Furthermore, secondary characters closely connected to the protagonists are also likely to make a comeback in the second season. These include Chase Munroe (Matthew Noszka), who is romantically attached to Allura and Carr, and Emerald’s sons, Egypt (Armani Barrett), Ezra (Jemarcus Kilgore), and Elijah (Joshua Suiter). Additionally, Teyana Taylor, who plays Milan, the firm’s paralegal, who was involved with Chase, is also expected to reprise her role. However, things remain more uncertain with individuals who are only distantly connected to the central characters, like Maria Coulatis (Hari Nef), Reggie (O-T Fagbenle), and Alberta (Lorraine Toussaint). Ultimately, while the core group of the series is likely to return for season 2, the series is bound to add some new faces into the mix.

All’s Fair Season 2 Will See the Progression of Carr’s Revenge Plan

Near the end of ‘All’s Fair’ season 1, multiple characters find themselves in entirely unexpected places in their narratives. However, the most surprising development remains Carr’s ability to slither herself into Allura and her colleagues’ good graces. From the beginning, the lone lawyer has been a notable rival and a nemesis to Allura, Liberty, and Emerald. Carr hates the trio for abandoning her during their exit from their old firm in pursuit of launching their own women-led company. As a result, she has dedicated herself to besting them at their own game by becoming bigger and better than their firm. However, throughout season 1, she begins to devise a new plan.

Now, Carr wants to infiltrate Allura’s firm to bring their names to newer heights before destroying their entire reputation from within. All that stands in her way is a partner’s vote that will decide whether or not she can become a part of the club. Surprisingly enough, she loses out on Dina’s vote once the latter finally sees her for what she truly is. However, on the flipside, she manages to secure the votes of two other partners who remain anonymous for now. Therefore, with Dina arrested, the fate of Carr’s future at Grant, Ronson, and Greene becomes all the more intriguing. For the same reason, it seems like we can expect her ambitious revenge plan to become a central narrative thread that will expand throughout the future season(s).

