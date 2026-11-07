Who is Raul Ortiz? Who Plays Him in All’s Fair?

Season 2 of ‘All’s Fair’ continues to expand the horizons of the attorneys at Grant, Ronson, and Greene, their mentor, as well as their rival. The season begins with a big celebration, courtesy of Allura Grant, who throws a Scorpio Ball, which promises to be the event of the year. Unfortunately, for the host, it only takes so long for things to inevitably go south. The perpetrators who incite a full-blown catfight at the party include her own friends, Liberty, Emerald, and Milan, who pick a fight with Carr after she makes the first hostile move. Yet, the real trouble finds Allura in the restroom, where, while talking to her friends, the attorney gets stung by an actual scorpion that someone seemed to have slipped into his purse. Thus, as a need for added security rises, highly trained security personnel, Raul Ortiz, enters the picture. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Raul Ortiz is Allura’s New Bodyguard and Potential Love Interest

Raul Ortiz enters ‘All’s Fair’ following a security emergency that overtakes Allura’s life. From the beginning of the sophomore season, the protagonist remains on edge, sensing perceived danger surrounding her life. She sees menacing shadows outside of her home, which gives her the distinct feeling of being followed and surveilled. Initially, she chooses to shrug off all these unpleasant feelings. However, eventually, it becomes impossible to ignore when the lawyer gets attacked by a scorpion that someone had sneaked into her purse at her own Scorpio Ball. Consequently, Allura realizes that she has acquired a dangerous stalker who is capable of bypassing her existing methods of security. Worse yet, this mystery stalker seems more than okay with making potentially deadly moves against her. Thus, she has no choice but to hire advanced personal security.

Since Allura wants the best of the best, she finds herself interviewing Raul Ortiz as her live-in security. Off the bat, the latter proves to be a no-nonsense bodyguard who is vigilant and competent. In a matter of minutes, he earns Dina’s approval, which all but confirms he has the job. However, while he is ready to take responsibility for Allura’s safety, the lawyer might just have found herself in trouble of a different kind. Even before she had met with the bodyguard, her friends had ribbed her about the cliched possibility of falling in love with the man. Initially, Allura had dismissed this concern, insisting that she knew better than to complicate her life in such a manner. Yet, once she actually meets Raul and reckons with the reality of having him around 24/7, in her office and her house, the idea of romance stirring between the two becomes less and less improbable.

Cauã Reymond Joins the All’s Fair Cast as Raul Ortiz

‘All’s Fair’ season 2 gains a brand-new series regular in the character of Raul Ortiz. Brazilian actor Cauã Reymond steps into this role, marking his first major crossover into American television. The actor has been a leading man in Brazilian cinema and TV for a long time, debuting in the industry all the way back in 2003, with a one-off appearance in the show ‘Young Hearts.’ Over the course of his career, he has added many titles to his discography. Fans may recognize him from Brazilian shows like ‘The Favorite,’ ‘Passione,’ ‘Brazil Avenue,’ and more. He has also worked on a number of films, some of which include ‘Se Nada Mais Der Certo,’ ‘Mercy,’ and ‘A Viagem de Pedro.’

In an interview with Deadline, Reymond spoke about his experience with making the shift to American television. He shared, “It’s different to act in English, but at the same time, I’ve loved to listen to American music since super young; I don’t know why. And it’s interesting; it’s like a different musicality for rhythm, and you gotta find the character inside of that. How do you break the scenes into words? So, (at the same time) it’s like a new challenge, and I like it. Of course, you’ll feel more nervous; you’ll feel more like…..am I pronouncing it properly? But at the same time, each day I felt more confident, so I really loved it.”

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