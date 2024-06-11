Golshifteh Farahani’s Alpha: Plot and Filming Details, Revealed

Julia Ducournau’s “most personal” film ‘Alpha’ will unfold through the life and existence of an eleven-year-old. Starring Golshifteh Farahani, the movie explores origin and birth, represented by Alpha, and contrasts it with Omega, symbolizing the end and death. In addition, Alpha signifies a transition or passage, making it a space of discomfort filled with both the past and future. The narrative revolves around Alpha, an eleven-year-old, who embodies this liminal space between childhood and adulthood, neither fully one nor the other. Yet, she exists in this state. The project is set to begin filming in Paris, France, on September 30.

Golshifteh Farahani, who headlines ‘Alpha,’ became prominent with her roles in Ridley Scott’s Leonardo DiCaprio-led ‘Body of Lies’ and Asghar Farhadi’s ‘About Elly.’ The actress also appeared in Jim Jarmusch’s ‘Paterson’ and ‘Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.’ Her recent credits include the Netflix projects ‘My Father’s Dragon’ and the ‘Extraction’ film series alongside Chris Hemsworth. One of her upcoming projects includes Nick Hamm’s epic period drama ‘William Tell,’ based on the eponymous Swiss legend. Farahani is also set to appear in ‘Reading Lolita in Tehran,’ ‘The Thing That Hurts,’ and the upcoming third season of Apple TV+’s ‘Invasion.’

Julia Ducournau, who also wrote the film, is best known for her acclaimed drama ‘Raw’ and the surrealist horror film ‘Titane,’ which won her the prestigious Palme d’Or at the Cannes Film Festival. The director also helmed two episodes each of M. Night Shyamalan’s Apple TV+ series ‘Servant’ and the biographical drama ‘The New Look.’

The film will also feature ‘Napoleon’ and ‘Madame Web’ fame Tahar Rahim, who portrayed Paul Barras in the historical drama and Ezekiel Sims in the superhero movie, respectively. He also played Omar Haddad in Apple TV+’s ‘Extrapolations’ and Charles Sobhraj in Netflix’s ‘The Serpent.’ The entertainment companies FilmNation and Charades officially announced the project ahead of the Cannes Film Festival to secure deals.

The Paris schedule of ‘Alpha’ during the fall season is expected to enhance the authenticity of the drama’s thematic layers. The choice of the French city aligns with the film’s themes, as the city itself often symbolizes both timeless elegance and continual evolution. Paris is a significant location of Ducournau’s ‘The New Look’ and Farahani’s ‘Brother and Sister’ and ‘Eden.’

