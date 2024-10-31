Amy Coop to Direct Vivien Leigh and Laurence Olivier Biopic ‘Viv…’

Vivien Leigh and Laurence Olivier’s tumultuous relationship will unfold on the silver screen! The Cinemaholic can reveal that Amy Coop will helm the renowned couple’s biopic ‘Viv…’ Principal photography for the project will start in London, England, in early 2025. Susie Lindeman wrote the screenplay. The cast of the movie is currently under wraps.

The plot revolves around the end of Vivien Leigh and Laurence Olivier’s marriage. On May 19, 1960, Olivier requested a divorce, closing the chapter on their twenty-year-long marital relationship and marking the end of one of Hollywood’s earliest modern celebrity couples.

Leigh and Olivier shared a passionate and turbulent companionship that captivated the public. Even though they met while they were married, they quickly fell in love, eventually divorcing their respective spouses to be together. Their marriage was marked by intense love, mutual admiration, and creative collaboration as they starred alongside each other in various stage and film productions. Their relationship eventually faced personal and professional challenges, including the former’s reported struggles with mental health and the latter’s demanding career.

Coop’s recent directorial credits include episodes of the crime drama ‘Hope Street,’ which follows DC Leila Hussain, whose arrival from the city stirs curiosity and speculation in a quiet Northern Irish seaside town. The filmmaker also helmed episodes of ‘Silverpoint,’ a mystery series that revolves around the unexplained disappearance of four children in Silverpoint Woods in 1997 and the journey of a boy who searches for answers twenty-three years later.

Additionally, Coop was part of the crew of the long-running British series ‘Hollyoaks,’ a soap opera that dives into the relationships, ambitions, and challenges faced by a group of young friends and their families as they transition from school to adult life in a fictional English village. The filmmaker’s portfolio includes projects such as ‘Doctors,’ a drama series revolving around the lives of staff members at a Birmingham medical center and the personal and professional complexities they encounter.

Coop was part of the crew of several London-based productions, including ‘A Thousand Blows’ and ‘Foyle’s War.’ The city is also a significant location for Netflix’s ‘The Crown,’ another iconic, real-life-inspired period drama. Recently, London hosted the filming of the romantic drama ‘We Live in Time.’

