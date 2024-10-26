Kevin Sorbo to Star in the Rock-and-Roll Film ‘Elijah Peel’

Kevin Sorbo has added a rock-and-roll film to his upcoming slate! The Cinemaholic can reveal that the actor will lead the drama movie ‘Elijah Peel.’ The filming of the feature will take place in November in Memphis, Tennessee. Kevin Sepe wrote the screenplay. The director of the project has yet to be announced.

Described as an “emotional rollercoaster” and a “feel-good” drama, the movie revolves around the unlikely friendship between a terminally ill little girl and a “flaming-out” rock star. She pulls him out of his self-destructive fame and the drug-fueled death spiral.

Sorbo is known for playing the titular character in the fantasy series ‘Hercules: The Legendary Journeys’ and Captain Dylan Hunt in the space opera series ‘Andromeda.’ He also headlined the fantasy film ‘Kull the Conqueror.’

In recent years, Sorbo has played significant roles in many Christian and biblical dramas, including Rev. Ernestine Coughlin in ‘And God Made Man,’ Pastor Thomas in ‘Until the Last Promise,’ Sol Harkens in his feature directorial debut ‘Let There Be Light,’ and Professor Radisson in ‘God’s Not Dead.’ He also has several comedic credits to his name, such as George Mulrooney in ‘An American Carol’ and Captain Artemis in ‘Meet the Spartans.’

Sorbo was most recently featured as Reverend Ben Cleaver in Sean McNamara’s biographical drama ‘Reagan,’ starring Dennis Quaid as President Ronald Reagan. His upcoming projects include R.J. Hendricks II’s Western film ‘A Gunfighter’s Deal’ and Adam Werth’s science fiction movie ‘Alien Storm.’

Kevin Sepe previously wrote Bill Corcoran’s stoner film ‘Stonerville’ and Bob Gordon’s comedy movie ‘Fatties: Take Down the House.’

Memphis is a significant filming location for several acclaimed and renowned projects, such as Tom Hanks’ survival movie ‘Cast Away,’ National Geographic’s biographical series ‘Genius,’ and the crime thriller ’21 Grams.’

Read More: Andi Matichak to Star in the AI Film ‘Serena’