Amanda and Dallas Jennings: Where Are Brad Jennings’ Kids Now?

When Lisa Marie Jennings lost her life in the early hours of December 25, 2006, no one could’ve ever imagined her case would span 11+ years, only for the initial conclusion of suicide to stand. After all, as charted in ‘Dateline: A Crack in Everything,’ her husband of nearly two decades Brad Jennings was arrested, tried, and convicted of her homicide but was then eventually exonerated. Yet for now, if you just wish to learn more about the innocent beings who suddenly found themselves wrapped in this matter — the couple’s biological then-minor kids — we’ve got you covered.

Who Are Lisa and Brad Jennings’ Kids?

It was back in August 1988 that Brad tied the knot with single mother Lisa following a whirlwind romance, only to gradually build a largely happy, blended family around beautiful Buffalo, Missouri. The couple thus began raising Laci Deckard together from the time she was 18 months old, and then they welcomed Amanda “Mandi” Lynn Jennings in 1990 and Dallas Jack Jennings in 1995. “We had a fairly good life,” the middle child elucidated in the NBC episode. “We would do lots of things [all together]; go on vacation a lot, go out to eat… So we were good [in most aspects].”

However, everything turned upside down when Christmas 2006 came around, especially as the Deckard-Jennings children lost their mother within half an hour of an argument their parents had. Amanda was hence 16 and remembers each heart-breaking detail of the fateful night, whereas it’s all a blur for then 11-year-old Dallas, but they both vehemently maintain their father’s innocence. “He just could not do it,” the former once said. “…If you’ve known him, you can tell he is not capable of something like that. He loves me and my brother too much to ever do something like that to us.”

Amanda further added, “[My parents] fought all the time. Lots of people fight. That does not mean they kill each other. And he loved her. He loved my mom. And it’s just not possible.” The fact she can still recall him crying while on the 911 call with dispatchers, repeatedly telling them to “get here quickly,” is another facet that plays a role in her opinion since this reaction seemed entirely genuine to her.

Where Are Amanda and Dallas Jennings Now?

From what we can tell, both Amanda and Dallas continue to reside in Missouri, but while the former seems to be based in Phillipsburg, the latter continues to live in Buffalo. Dallas is actually married to a woman name Maykalya Moore with whom he shares at least one daughter, whereas Amanda appears to be entirely focused on her career as a Photographer/Graphic designer.

