Amanda Souza and Paulo Lopes: Where is Love is Blind Brazil Couple Now?

Although the entire concept of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind’ is for singles to potentially meet, mingle, and get engaged to their true love sight unseen, we can not deny that physicality does play a role. The prime example for this is actually Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden from the third installment of this franchise’s US iteration, only for another duo to now also be a part of the category. They are Amanda Souza and Paulo Lopes from ‘Casamento às Cegas: Brasil‘ (or ‘Love is Blind: Brazil’) season 2, especially as they parted ways before they even truly began their involvement.

The truth is Amanda and Paulo’s journey in the pods was far from perfect since he was attracted to Bruna Ferreira as well, yet things changed once the latter walked out midway through filming. In fact, they not just got involved, but the former also eventually proposed, to which he gladly said yes — he believed himself to be in love and, at that moment, was sure Amanda was “the one.” However, Paulo backtracked almost as soon as they met by claiming he wouldn’t know how to deal with such a strong woman, yet it could’ve been owing to her size, leading to them splitting up.

Where is Amanda Souza Now?

Despite everything that went down, Amanda managed to walk out of the experience with her head held high because she knew she had genuinely given this shot at happily ever after her all. “Part of me is sad,” she later conceded, “but sadly, it’s not the first time this has happened to me. All I can say is this is about [Paulo], not me. I know what I felt… I know I deserve a love as big as me. I’m really disappointed for having given my heart to someone who doesn’t know what to do with it… [but] it’s alright. I still believe in love. I still believe I’m incredible and amazing. I still believe my heart deserves to be with someone worthy.”

Therefore, we are happy to report it appears as if Amanda is currently leading a good life around her base in São Paulo, Brazil, where she’s surrounded by friends, family, and loved ones alike. From what we can tell, she actually continues to serve as a proud Image Consultant, all the while working hard to evolve into a thriving body positivity, lifestyle, and beauty social influencer as well.

The 36-year-old even maintains her profession is “not about dressing, it’s about freedom and identity!” — something she’d once lost due to relationships but is determined never to lose again. That’s how the rising public figure has been able to focus all her energies on her personal growth as well as helping others rather than on the undeniably heartbreaking Paulo ordeal. Amanda does have her fair share of tough days even today, as indicated in the Instagram post above, yet she still powers through because she is truly strong.