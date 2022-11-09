Do Nancy and Bartise From Love is Blind Get Back Together?

To put the concept of love to the test, Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind‘ welcomes several young men and women to participate in an exciting experiment. The reality dating series uses specially constructed pods to introduce participants to several potential partners. However, the cast members cannot see their dates and can only communicate verbally. Only after two participants agree to marry each other, sight unseen, do they get to see the people they will marry in a few weeks.

The third season of the series featured many couples whose journey the viewers followed with much excitement. One of the most prominent couples in this particular installment of the show was Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden, whose story has several twists and turns, along with some heartwarming moments. Naturally, fans are eager to know what happened to the couple, and we are here to explore the same!

Nancy and Bartise’s Love is Blind Journey

For both Speech-Language Pathologist Nancy and Senior Analyst Bartise, there was no lack of options when it came to finding a love match. While Bartise fostered a connection with Raven Ross, Nancy was split between Bartise and Andrew Liu. After he broke off things with Raven, Bartise gave Nancy his full attention and was eager to explore his connection with her. Though Nancy was quite enamored with the easy chemistry between herself and Bartise, she was unsure about the age gap between them, with the latter being around 6 years younger than her.

Until the very end of the blind dating phase, Nancy was unsure whether to choose Bartise or Andrew. However, she ultimately decided to accept the proposal extended by Bartise, trusting the connection they had developed. After the two finally saw each other, they were quite eager to start the next phase of their lives. However, things took a downward turn when all of the couples got to meet each other. Bartise admitted that he would have likely dated someone who looked like Raven in the outside world, which upset Nancy as she felt like she was not physically attractive enough for her future husband.

When the couple moved back to Dallas, Texas, they met each other’s families and friends in hopes of getting their blessings. Though some did express concern regarding the age difference, the couple assured everyone that their connection did not suffer due to that. While discussing their future plans with each other, Nancy decided to address the topic of abortion with her to-be husband.

Both Bartise and Nancy had differing views on the topic of abortion, especially when it came to non-emergency terminations. When Nacy brought up the topic once again in front of Bartise’s family, their views were similar to that of the Senior Analyst. The huge point of difference affected the chemistry between the two, and Bartsie even started feeling less physically attracted to Nancy, something that the latter noticed and was heartbroken about.

The couple soon talked through their issues in hopes of resolving their differences before the wedding and awaited their life as a married couple. When the time came to tie the knot, Nancy agreed to take Bartise as a husband. However, the latter’s resounding “I don’t” shattered Nancy’s dreams and the hearts of those who were rooting for the two. As Nancy walked back down the aisle, her family became quite upset and rushed to support her. Naturally, this has left many wondering what happened next, and we are here with the answers!

Do Nancy and Bartise Get Back Together?

After walking away from the altar, Nancy could not stop her tears, and her pain for evident for all to see. Bartise rushed after his partner and tried to explain his side. According to Bartise, while he appreciated the connection he had developed with Nancy, he did not think that the two were ready to be married. The discussion was interrupted by Nancy’s family members, who were heavily upset on Nancy’s behalf. After changing locations, the almost-bride explained that she felt led on by Bartise and that anything between them was over from that very point.

As of writing, Nancy and Bartise are indeed following each other on their social media platforms. However, it does not seem that the two have resumed their relationship. Though Bartise has shared several posts featuring Nancy, the Speech-Pathologist has mainly talked about cast members in general without any specific mentions of her on-screen partner. We believe that while the duo has reached some sort of understanding, they are not involved in a romantic relationship. Our heartfelt wishes are with the two reality stars, and we hope they soon find what they are looking for.

