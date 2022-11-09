Do Zanab and Cole From Love is Blind Get Back Together?

Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind‘ is a dating reality series that has an intriguing concept. The show uses special pods to provide several men and women an opportunity to find their perfect match. While the participants can easily talk with their partners, they cannot see them and must rely on their emotional connection to determine the future of their relationship. A couple is only allowed to see other after they agree to get married.

The third season of the show welcomed participants from in and around Dallas, Texas, several of whom seemingly did find someone to get married to. One of the most well-known pairs from the show is that of Zanab Jaffrey and Cole Barnett. The relationship between the two had the fans eagerly anticipating their moment at the altar, and the results certainly shocked many. Naturally, the public is eager to know if the two are still together, and we are here to answer the same!

Zanab and Cole’s Love is Blind Journey

For Cole Barnett, the experiment was a way to find someone who would match his energy and share his thoughts about marriage. While he did not find that with Colleen Reed, his connection with Zanab Jaffrey seemed to be the perfect fit and possibly more. Things between the two were quite amazing even after they met each other, but they slowly took a turn for the worse after entering the real world.

The first biggest obstacle to their relationship came after they met other couples. This was the first time Cole saw Colleen, and he was quite impressed by her looks. During the pool party, where all the engaged cast members were present, Cole approached Colleen and complimented her physical appearance. He went on to comment that she was exactly the type of girl he would have dated in the real world. Learning about this conversation made Zanab feel insecure about her looks, especially since Cole rated her a “9 out of 10” while giving Colleen and Raven Ross perfect scores. However, they decided to move on from the issue and try and build their life together. Cole was also not comfortable with Zanab’s way of communication and often commented that he did not like her “passive-aggressive” comments.

When the couple moved back to Dallas, Cole learned that his family would not be coming to the wedding. This upset both of them as Cole wanted his family to support him, and Zanab was eager to be part of the family, especially since she lost her parents at a young age. The cast members got together one more time, and the conversation between Cole and Colleen became a point of contention for Zanab once more. She confronted Cole about it once more, and the latter expressed his frustration about it as he felt they had moved on from the topic. He told Zanab that he was only in love with her, that his comments were general observations and held no kernel of feelings from his side.

One of the most controversial moments in the pair’s journey took place just a day before their wedding. In the morning, Cole had decided to cook a meal for Zanab, and when the latter came over to check on the email, she tried to help him better the process. However, the tone of her comments, combined with her less-than-warm reception of his gesture, left Cole upset. Frustrated, Cole asked Zanab if she was bipolar, which shocked Zanab, and she left the house angry and hurt.

When the time came for the couple to exchange their vows, Zanab said that she would not marry Cole. “You have disrespected me. You have insulted me. You have critiqued me. And, for what it is worth, you have single-handedly shattered my self-confidence,” the reality TV star told Cole on the altar before turning around and leaving the marriage hall. Her friends followed her out of the room, some even clapping in her support. Meanwhile, Cole was left speechless and unable to understand what had transpired.

Do Zanab and Cole Get Back Together?

No, Zanab and Cole have not resumed their relationship following their wedding-that-wasn’t. In the reunion episode of the show, they actually revealed they hadn’t even spoken since then and that this special was the first time they’d come face to face after Zanab had walked away. Then, Cole conceded, looking back at his behavior, he was sorry about it all and deeply regretted even coming on the show. Yet Zanab assured him she forgave him the moment it was over and was not sorry about the experience, as it taught them a lot. She also reiterated that despite everything, she still believes him to be a good man and wants him to be happy.

Though the show does discuss how much insecure Cole’s comments made Zanab feel, it was only afterward that the latter revealed all the details. “I did love him,” she told Variety. “The things he was saying to me did hurt. I was somehow trying to make myself desirable to him, whether it be skinnier, or… [pauses and takes a deep breath] I’ve never had someone speak to me that way about my body or eating. That was very real for me. I did change what I was eating. I was just eating a banana. I did lose weight by the wedding day. It had nothing to do with fitting into my wedding dress.”

It was always evident that Zanab did not appreciate her fiance’s insinuations about her mental health. However, Cole has since repeatedly expressed his regrets over his comments and actions, though he does also cherish the happy moments they shared. “It’s very difficult to watch us struggle in Malibu, and if I could change the mistakes and those moments I would. We had high highs and low lows,” he explained in a recent Instagram post, as seen below. His stance doesn’t make things okay in any way, shape, or form, but it has given the former couple a sense of closure. So, we just hope both Zanab and Cole will soon be able to move on and find the happy endings they’ve admittedly longed for.

