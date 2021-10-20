Love Is Blind: Brazil Season 1: Where Are They Now?

There’s no disputing that the boom of social media and online dating apps has affected the way we establish relationships these days. However, that has strangely turned reality shows into one of the only agents that help us remember the importance of mutual respect and emotional involvement in any association. The best example here is ‘Love is Blind,’ where strangers get to talk, fall in love, and get engaged — all without meeting each other. So, now that the Brazilian version of this series has also aired, let’s find out where the couples from the show are today, shall we?

Carolina Novaes and Hudson Mendes: Married

Despite the 3-year age difference, with Hudson being younger, he and Carolina picked one another quite early on and turned into a power couple. For a brief while, it did seem like her fierce personality and feminist ideals would be an issue between them, but Hudson stepped up. Not only did he mature in his way of thinking and actions, but Carolina also met him in the middle, making things flow smoothly between them. Therefore, in the end, they both gladly said “I do” to a life together.

Since then, it appears as if Carolina and Hudson have been blissfully living in holy matrimony in São Paulo, Brazil. While we already know that she is a successful attorney, he is the ambassador of a street-style clothing brand named Streef and a fashion and lifestyle influencer. Hudson was a project leader without a stable job while filming the show, but that has drastically changed now. It looks like he won’t be dependent on his wife anymore, not that she minded as long as he was actively trying to find work.

Dayanne Feitoza and Rodrigo Vaisemberg: Separated

Dayanne “Day” Feitoza and Rodrigo Vaisemberg started extremely strong, yet that crumbled as soon as their “honeymoon” ended. Their differences in terms of tidiness were a problem, though more significant was the lack of any common ground while they lived together. Ultimately, the breaking point was that Rodrigo made comments about their active sex life to other people in derogatory terms and then lied about it. The couple talked later on, but it wasn’t enough to make things okay.

Day and Rodrigo still seem to have a positive connection as they continue to follow each other on social media platforms, but they’re single. The São Paulo residents said that the experience taught them a lot, so they’re implying those learnings in real life to walk a happy and healthy path. Coming to their jobs, Day presumably still serves as a bank clerk, whereas Rodrigo is a proud and independent financial consultant.

Ana Prado and Shayan Haghbing: Separated

We’ll be honest, Ana Prado and Shayan Haghbing began their journey in a way that genuinely made us believe they could be the next Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton. However, that didn’t last for long. It was slow, yet the cracks in their relationship eventually culminated into a fight that had Ana leaving to stay at a hotel for the night. It wasn’t the same even when she returned; hence, neither held back their true feelings at the altar while saying no in front of all their friends and family.

Today, Ana is living a safe and happy life as a model and mother, spending each possible moment with her young daughter and family to ensure their, and her own, well-being. As for Shayan, he’s an entrepreneur and investor who loves being surrounded by his family, horses, and business more than anything else. For both of them, the present is what matters — not the past or illustrious promises of a potential future.

Fernanda Borges and Thiago Rocha: Married

Fernanda “Nanda” Borges and Thiago Rocha’s relationship was rocky from the get-go, particularly as she was confused between him and Mackdavid Alves in the pods. From there, even though she proposed, things changed once her smoking came to light and Thiago started to realize that she was just like him. His upbringing and self-admitted “sexist” notions made him question several things, and Nanda had to learn not to point out the negatives in everything. With that, they got married.

Nanda and Thiago’s decision to tie the knot was a bit of a pleasant surprise, and so we’re happy to report that it looks like they’re making it work even today. Their vows made it clear that they genuinely love one another and can’t even think about spending the rest of their lives with somebody else. They still seem to be living in São Paulo, where she works as a beauty stylist and lifestyle influencer, and her partner is a commercial skydiver, model, and content creator.

Luana Braga and Lissio Fiod: Married

Luana Braga and Lissio Fiod are our favorites from ‘Love is Blind: Brazil.’ They started as a love triangle, with the inclusion of Carolina Stamatis, but once they got together, it was clear that nothing could tear them apart. They never really had big fights, but whenever Luana got feisty or too into her head, Lissio calmed her right down by openly talking to her. In fact, their only significant issue was that she was worried things were going too well and would spiral, which they didn’t.

Thus, of course, Luana and Lissio both said “I do” at the altar and admitted that because nothing is ever perfect, they wish to spend forever in their imperfect world. As Lissio stated, he and his wife are going up on a never-ending staircase, and they hope to climb it every single day for the rest of their lives. The entrepreneur and the psychotherapist are not just compatible and in love, but they’re also willing to work for their future, which makes their relationship successful.

Read More: Are Lissio and Luana From Love is Blind: Brazil Still Together?