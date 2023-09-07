Exclusive: Amazon Orders Charlie Bone Series; Filming to Begin in October

Amazon Studios has ordered a series adaptation of ‘Charlie Bone’ novels by Jenny Nimmo for Prime Video. Cinemaholic has learned that the show’s filming will begin in the United Kingdom in October. The series revolves around the titular boy with a “special talent. One day at home, staring at a picture of a couple with a baby and a cat, Charlie suddenly discovers he can hear the voices of the people in the picture. He can’t hide his strange gift and when his Grandma Bone discovers it, she ships him off to the sinister seeming Bloor’s Academy for Magic,” reads the logline.

Rory Aitken and Ben Pugh are producing the series for Amazon. Aitken served as a producer or executive producer of several renowned projects, including Paramount+’s comedy series ‘The Flatshare,’ Max’s thriller series ‘The Girl Before,’ Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer ‘The Courier,’ and Netflix’s ‘Outside the Wire,’ ‘The English Game,’ and ‘In the Shadow of the Moon.’ Pugh’s credits include ‘The Weekend Away,’ Rob Lowe-starrer ‘Wild Bill,’ and ‘End of the Road.’ The rest of the crew is yet to be announced.

The ‘Charlie Bone’ novel series comprises eight children’s fantasy, school, and adventure novels written by Nimmo. The first book in the series, titled ‘Midnight for Charlie Bone,’ was released in January 2002. The eighth book, ‘Charlie Bone and the Red Knight,’ was published in October 2009. The eight novels were followed by ‘Henry and the Guardians of the Lost’ and ‘Gabriel and the Phantom Sleepers.’ In addition, Nimmo also wrote the ‘Chronicles of the Red King’ trilogy, which serves as a prequel to ‘Charlie Bone’ novels and follows the Red King, the ancestor of Charlie.

The cast of the series is currently under wraps. We can expect updates concerning the same once the filming begins in the United Kingdom, one of the most prominent entertainment production hubs in the world. The region is known for its diverse natural attractions, cities, and modern film and television production facilities. ‘Barbie,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,’ ‘Heart of Stone,’ ‘Dungeons & Dragons: Honour Among Thieves,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,’ etc. are some of the recently released films shot in the UK.

The ardent admirers of the novel series have been waiting patiently to see Charlie Bone’s adventures in a new medium for years. In the mid-2000s, there were rumors that Warner Bros. was interested in adapting the adventure saga to a film but the same didn’t materialize. ‘Charlie Bone’ will be a new addition to Prime Video’s catalog of fantasy adaptations, which includes ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ and ‘The Wheel of Time.’

