The Perfect Couple: Who Does Amelia End Up Together With: Shooter or Benji?

Crafted by Jenna Lamia, the Netflix show, ‘The Perfect Couple,‘ revolves around Amelia Sacks, a woman about to be married to Benji, a member of the influential Winbury family from Nantucket, Massachusetts. However, their wedding is cut short when a dead body washes to the shore of the family’s ancestral estate, Summerland. Soon, a web of deceit and lies emerges as an investigation probes into the death. Consequently, with each new revelation, a disheartened Amelia finds herself caught in a whirlwind of emotions that gets further complicated when she starts developing feelings for Shooter Dival, a friend of the family. The conclusion of the show leaves the protagonist with the choice between her betrothed, Benji, and Shooter, with her feelings torn both ways. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Amelia’s Attraction For Shooter Creates a Rift Between Her and Benji

Even before the fated day of Merritt’s death, Amelia has a strong interest in Shooter. The two met each other a long time ago on a train, but only Amelia remembers the interaction. She chooses not to remind Shooter of it despite the fact that he already suspects it. Amelia constantly watches him from afar and has an avid fascination for him – something she keeps to herself at all times because her wedding with Benji is about to go ahead. The woman shares a few reservations about her upcoming marriage with Merritt on the morning of the wedding, suggesting that not everything is going swimmingly well for her. On the other hand, Benji is madly in love with her and is elated by the prospect of becoming her husband.

After Merritt’s death, things change for Amelia as she starts realizing that Benji and his family are adept at keeping secrets from her. She soon realizes the messed-up nature of the Winbury family and looks to Shooter as someone she can relate to. Encouraged by the idea that Shooter also shares a distaste for money, she feels that he can understand where she comes from. Additionally, she has several sexually charged interactions with him that are full of tension, making her question her own relationship with Benji, although nothing concrete happens between them. Feeling more and more distant from Benji, Amelia decides to strike up a friendly relationship with Shooter. However, one night, he recalls the previous interaction he and Amelia had years ago on the train.

When Amelia visits Shooter’s home, the latter kisses her, which is witnessed by Benji. Subsequently, the whole family learns about Amelia’s supposed unfaithfulness toward Benji. Her fiance becomes enraged with her actions, albeit turning that anger towards Shooter instead. He punches Shooter at Greer’s book launch while intoxicated on alcohol. Trying to calm him down, Amelia takes him into the staff kitchen area of the building, where she and Benji have a momentary reconciliation, ending with the both of them having sex. Feeling lost in the tornado of conflicting emotions, Amelia breaks the news to Shooter that night at the estate and tells him that their relationship is probably a mistake and is best left unexplored.

The Death of Her Friend Leaves Amelia With a Lot On Her Mind

Following the death of Merritt, Amelia is sucked into the chaotic lives of the Winbury family members, who regularly showcase a duplicitous nature to their actions. Her decision to break her potential affair with Shooter before it even begins reminds her of how she, too, is becoming like the rest of the family. However, after a brief period of reflection, she comes to the conclusion that she has been treating both Benji and Shooter unfairly, leading them along when she herself is confused by her choices. Internally, she probably feels that she has made the wrong decision by committing to Benji. Hence why, she attempts to pursue an affair with Shooter. However, in the show’s concluding episode, Amelia decides to move away from the house and have some time to herself rather than commit to any relationships.

When Merritt’s murderer is caught, Amelia’s stay at the Summerland estate comes to an end as she drives away with her mother and father. With so many shocking developments throughout the narrative, Amelia and Benji’s marriage is likely the last thing on anyone’s mind, including the protagonist. Therefore, she decides that it is for the best to lead her own life in peace without getting caught in the affairs of the Winbury family again. The season ends with Amelia working in London as an animal handler at a zoo six months after Merritt’s murder. Greer tracks her down and asks her to read one of her novels, stating that Amelia is hard to track down. She is likely enjoying her life as a single person, which suits her after the turbulence of her past.

