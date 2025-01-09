American Primeval: Is Wolf Clan Based on a Real Renegade Shoshone Tribe? Was Red Feather a Real Shoshone?

In Netflix’s ‘American Primeval,’ a conflict over the Utah territory takes center stage as a fierce war for ownership erupts between several factions. While the US government and the Mormon militia try to stake their claim, it is the Native Americans who have to pay the worst price for it all. As if they didn’t already have enough on their plates after being pushed out of their lands, they had to continue fighting for their right to survive. There are some who take a more peaceful approach, hoping to find a common ground. But then there are some who are a bit afraid of the violence and bloodshed if that’s what takes the invaders to leave them alone. Red Feather is the leader of one such renegade Shoshone group called the Wolf Clan.

The Fictional Wolf Clan and Red Feather Present a Different Side of the Native American Story

‘American Primeval’ presents a primarily fictional concoction of plot and characters, and Red Feather and his Wolf Clan also fall in that category. The show relies on real-life events to create the basis for the drama and conflict, and the presence of the Shoshone tribe and the conflicts they faced with the US government and the LDS are real. However, there is no known mention of a person named Red Feather and his renegade group. There is a well-known Red Feather, who was a Cherokee, not a Shoshone, and opted for a more peaceful life for his people.

In the Netflix series, Red Feather is a fierce warrior who has separated from his tribe and has created the Wolf Clan to fight tooth and nail for the territory that belongs to the Shoshone. He does not mind killing people or getting killed for his own people. The role is brought to life by actor Derek Hinkey, who is an enrolled member of the Fort McDermitt Paiute and Shoshone Tribe. He is a direct descendant of Paiute-Shoshone warriors Chief Truckee, Chief Winnemucca, and Chief Numaga. Growing up on a reservation in Northern Nevada, he has held his culture and traditions close to his heart. When he was cast in the role of Red Feather, he brought his own understanding of the Shoshone culture into the character.

Derek Hinkey Actively Worked Towards Making Red Feather a Realistic Person

Hinkey was of the same mind as the creators of the show about bringing a sense of authenticity to the characters and their lifestyle, for better or for worse. According to director Peter Berg, he became an integral part of the process of developing the character, his mannerisms, his backstory, and the core of his ideals that drive him to fight for his people. He also worked with the team to create the costumes for Red Feather. Because he had a lot of battle scenes, special breastplates were made out of heshe shell, the model of which was reportedly based on the ones present in the Billy Cody Museum. He also had a special headdress, aka roach, made for him. Constituting of porcupine pills, it was made by a specialist who works out of Oklahoma.

One of the major identifying markers of Red Feather is the three lines on his chin as a form of war paint, representing his stance on fighting the invaders. Hinkey came up with the idea for the lines while discussing the nuances of the character with the creative team. He wanted everything about Red Feather to mean something in context to his story and his constant battles with his enemies as well as himself. Language was another thing that Hinkey focused on as he worked with the Shoshone language historian, Dondie Howell, to get a better sense of what Shoshone would have sounded like in the 19th century.

Hinkey’s enthusiasm to participate in the development of Red Feather was also encouraged by the fact that the show’s creators showed an impeccable dedication towards detailing every single character in the show. The actor talked about walking on set every day, surrounded by Native actors, all dressed in costumes that reflected the reality of the time and the people and speaking their language, and feeling a sense of pride about being respectful and authentic of the Shoshone and their representation on the screen.

