American Primeval: Is Virgil Cutter Based on a Real Bounty Hunter?

Netflix’s Western series ‘American Primeval’ centers on Sara and Devin Rowell’s attempts to reach the town of Crooks Springs after the mother kills an abusive man in Philadelphia. Following the murder, a bounty ends up on her head, motivating Virgil Cutter to track her down for the sake of the money. He teams up with a group of associates and follows the tracks of the mother and son, who are joined by an enigmatic man named Isaac Reed and a Native American girl named Two Moons. Virgil tries his best to hunt the group of four down, making him the show’s antagonist!

Virgil Cutter is a Fictional Bounty Hunter Created to Represent the Old West

Even though the history of the American West also belongs to several bounty hunters, the vicious Virgil Cutter does not have a real-life counterpart. Instead, he is a fictional character conceived by Mark L. Smith, the creator of ‘American Primeval.’ When the screenwriter was penning the Western drama, he wanted to ensure authenticity in depicting the Old West in the series. Since bounty hunters were an integral part of the culture and the historical period, he wanted one to represent the same group, which paved the way for the birth of Virgil.

“We wanted [‘American Primeval’] to be very, very accurate,” Smith said in a behind-the-scenes featurette. “We would explore the characters that were in this world — the indigenous, the Mormons, the pioneers, and bounty hunters in Fort Bridger,” he added. Bounty hunters of various kinds were prevalent in the Old West, especially in the 19th century, the setting of the period drama. In the second half of the century, they were even recognized by the Supreme Court as members of the US law enforcement system. This prominence these figures had back in the day is highlighted in the show’s narrative through Virgil.

Even though Virgil does not have an exact real-life counterpart, the resilience he showcases to cross the Wasatch Range to capture Sara Rowell resembles the unwavering spirit displayed by bounty hunters such as Mickey Free, Thomas Tate Tobin, Patrick Floyd “Pat” Garrett. The only major difference between him and the latter group is that his real-life counterparts are lauded as heroes to this day, while the former is the antagonist in the narrative that centers on Sara and Isaac Reed. This intricacy makes him an interesting character with “redeemable qualities,” as Peter Berg, the show’s director, puts it.

Virgil Cutter Helped Turn American Primeval into a Survival Drama

When Mark L. Smith was laying the creative foundations for ‘American Primeval,’ he wanted it to be a survival show rather than only a Western drama. Sara and Isaac’s journey, along with Devin and Two Moons, force them to confront the force of nature as they cross the Wasatch Range. After embarking on this endeavor, they come across several challenges, ranging from harsh climates to bloodthirsty wolves. Even though the show delves into an intriguing period in the history of the country in detail, this storyline makes it a survival thriller in which four individuals try to beat the odds to travel across the Wasatch Mountains.

Virgil Cutter and his men increase the stakes in the narrative by trying to hunt down Sara. His presence or pursuit does not give the mother and her companions a breathing space while overcoming the challenges they face as they cross the tough mountain range. Since they know that bounty hunters are after them, they immerse themselves in fear, which doesn’t help them in any way. As they expect Virgil and his men, Sara and Isaac become more vulnerable and exposed to the life-threatening conditions in the mountains, enhancing the overall survival storyline in the series.

‘American Primeval’ becomes a rewarding and moving experience because of Virgil’s presence as the antagonist. He enhances the drama or tension in the narrative, convincing viewers to connect with the plights of Sara, Devin, Isaac, and Two Moons.

