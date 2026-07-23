DC’s ‘American Villain: Grodd’ Starts Filming in Atlanta in August

DC Studios and HBO Max’s upcoming fictional docuseries ‘American Villain’ is all set to begin production. The first season of the show, set in the DC universe, will center on Gorilla Grodd, a DC villain best known for his battles with The Flash. Filming will take place in Atlanta between August 31 and October 20 this year. Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault serve as writers, showrunners, and executive producers on the show. Jimmy Tatro has been cast as Gorilla Grodd, with Skyler Gisondo returning as Daily Planet photojournalist Jimmy Olsen, the host of the docuseries. Grodd is a member of a highly intelligent society of gorillas that gained psychic powers and other abilities after coming into contact with an alien spaceship.

YouTuber/actor Jimmy Tatro has appeared in movies like ‘Scream 7,’ ‘Mike & Nick & Nick & Alice,’ ‘You’re Cordially Invited,’ ‘Theater Camp,’ ‘The King of Staten Island,’ ‘Super Troopers 2,’ ‘22 Jump Street,’ and ‘Grown Ups 2.’ He played Lance Hawkins in the Netflix comedy series ‘The Hawk,’ starring Will Ferrell, Dylan Maxwell in ‘American Vandal,’ and Connor in ABC’s ‘Home Economics.’ We also saw him as Xander Hussein Sanders in the mockumentary drama series ‘The Real Bros of Simi Valley.’ We will next see him alongside Ferrell, Regina Hall, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Zac Efron, and Michael Peña in Nicholas Stoller’s action comedy movie ‘Judgment Day.’

Skyler Gisondo first played Jimmy Olsen in James Gunn’s ‘Superman.’ We will next see him reprise the role in Gunn’s ‘Man of Tomorrow,’ which will have Superman work with Lex Luthor to tackle a new, more dangerous threat. Gisondo is known for playing Howard Stacy in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ movies, Griffin in ‘The Binge,’ Lance Brannigan in ‘Licorice Pizza,’ and Jared in ‘Booksmart.’ While ‘American Villain: Grodd’ is still far away, his immediate upcoming projects are Lance Oppenheim’s crime drama ‘Primetime,’ featuring Robert Pattinson as TV presenter Chris Hansen, ‘Focker-in-Law,’ and ‘Shrek 5,’ where he has voiced Farkle, one of Shrek and Fiona’s sons.

Read More: Adrien Brody’s ‘Last Dance’ Starts Filming in Spain and Colombia in November