Did Amy Adams Gain Weight For Nightbitch?

The dark comedy film ‘Nightbitch’ follows a story that highlights the transformational nature of motherhood through a bizarre lens. It revolves around the protagonist, known throughout the narrative only as Mother, who used to be an artist but is only a stay-at-home mom now. Even though she loves her son to bits, the all-encompassing weight of all the parenting responsibility and her husband’s neglect force her to feel stifled and trapped. Amidst these feelings, the woman begins noting a number of changes—from heightened senses and sharper canines to more adverse bodily modifications.

Soon enough, it becomes impossible to ignore that all the signs point toward one conclusion: Mother is turning into a dog. The tale’s outlandish premise serves as an efficient jumping ground for the thematic exploration of the societal pressures imposed upon mothers and their aggravating influence. Naturally, in portraying Mother through her metamorphic journey, actress Amy Adams donned an impressive transformation of her own.

Nightbitch Presented a Demanding Transformation For Amy Adams

Amy Adams’ character in ‘Nightbitch’ begins the story as a full-time mother who has put her career as an artist on hold to look after her toddling son. Year after year of dedicating herself to motherhood without any other outlets diminishes her sense of self over time. Consequently, as it stands, the protagonist becomes a shell of her former self, now only identified as the mother. This further translates into her appearance as she spends most of her time in comfortable—if frumpy—outfits that lack any distinct identity.

While there hasn’t been any official confirmation regarding any weight gain process that Adams had to undergo in preparation for the role, fans have noticed the difference in her appearance as Mother. In fact, many found themselves compelled to wonder if the actress was wearing prosthetics to achieve her look. Nonetheless, no such tactics were employed beyond what was necessary for showcasing Mother’s canine-like transformation. Thus, the role evidently presents a drastic departure for Adams, who can otherwise be seen in previous glamorous roles such as the 2022 film ‘Disenchanted.’

For the same reason, it’s no wonder that the uniquely vulnerable appearance of Mother presented a terrifying transformation for Adams. “The thing (about Mother) I really attached to is this idea of loss of identity,” The actress told Vanity Fair when discussing the process of settling in in her character’s skin. “It felt so organic because there’s many a day where I look at myself and I’m like, well, that’s new. What’s that? It just sort of became an extension of the way our bodies evolve as we go through different metamorphoses, be it childbirth or aging.”

Adams—who gave birth to her firstborn, Aviana, in 2010—of course, understands the transformative nature of motherhood well. As the actress has shared in the past, her pregnancy significantly changed her relationship with her body, and she started appreciating it for its wonderful capabilities more than mere physical appearance. Perhaps for the same reason, Adams retains an understanding of the need for unglamorous normalcy in Mother’s portrayal.

As such, Adams took on the demands of the role with dedication—be it achieving the ideal physicality for the character or growing her own chin hair! Ultimately, the actress’ physicality in ‘Nightbitch’ remains an extension of her character, showcasing an authentic reality for mothers. Even so, the actress found herself receiving some surprising reactions to her appearance in the film. “I’ve had people be like, oh my gosh, you looked awful,” she told Variety. She further added, “I was like, you do realize that’s what I look like in my life, right?”

