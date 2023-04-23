10 Animated Movies Like The Lorax You Must See

The idea of an abysmal future where the idea of trees is in the past is seen come across in ‘The Lorax.’ The movie is set in the distant future and follows the story of a teenager named Ted, who is infatuated with a girl named Audrey, and decides to impress her with a “real tree.” Directed by Chris Renaud and released in 2012, the movie focuses on Ted’s journey as he heads to Once-ler, the only place that knows about the mystery of trees, and with this journey comes more chaos and turbulence. The movie remains a sharp commentary on the lack of attention paid to the urgency of the environment’s health.

The movie features Danny DeVito, Ed Helms, Zac Efron, Taylor Swift, Rob Riggie and Betty White. While the narrative focuses on the consistent overlooking of the earth’s needs and environment, it also depicts that the power to change lies within us. From the books of Dr. Seuss, this animated movie intrigues viewers with its enlightening storyline and the possibility of a frightening reality. If the idea of making a better tomorrow interested you just as much, here is a list of animated movies similar to ‘The Lorax.’ You can watch several of these movies, like ‘The Lorax’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

10. Bambi (1942)

Donnie Duagan, Peter Behn, Sterling Holloway and Hardie Albright star in director Clyde Geronimi’s memorable ‘Bambi.’ While nature follows its own cycle of food and nutrition, the external meddling of humans in terms of hunting and making extinction a massive concern is highlighted in ‘Bambi.’ The movie features a young fawn, named Bambi whose mother is killed by hunters. Even when he manages to grow up and out of the horrors of his past, the forest they live in goes up in flames. The movie focuses on several key topics of environmental protection as seen in ‘The Lorax’, making this the right movie for you to watch next.

9. Princess Mononoke (1997)

Japanese director Hayao Miyazaki brings attention to the awareness of environmental issues through adventure and fantasy in ‘Princess Mononke’. Featuring Claire Danes, Jack Fletcher, John De Mita and John DiMaggio, the movie features Princess Mononoke disseminating the idea of environmental protection and effectively fending off the earth from the evils of deforestation and mining, making this movie in the same vein as ‘The Lorax’ and the perfect piece to watch next.

8. The Simpsons Movie (2007)

This movie focuses on water pollution extensively. When Homer ends up polluting the already toxic and polluted Lake Springfield beyond salvage, the whole town is forced to move out of their houses and live in quarantine under a giant dome. The movie follows Homer’s redemption to save the world and earn Marge’s apology.

As a serious commentary on the essence of pollution and its widespread effects, director David Silverman brings out the importance of awareness. This movie features Dan Castallenata, Julie Kavner, Nancy Cartwright and Hank Azaria. So, if you loved the redemption and the journey to bring back trees in ‘The Lorax’, then this movie is the right one to watch.

7. FernGully: The Last Rainforest (1992)

As part of a major system, it is impossible to look at the issues that happen all around us. The movie follows the story of Zak and Crysta who take on the project to stop illegal logging activities that shrink the forests considerably. The movie follows the story of Crysta, a fairy living in a rainforest in Australia and Zak, a human.

When Crysta accidentally converts Zak to her size, the latter starts noticing the extent of damage done by human beings and finds a way to stop the entity that feeds off pollution. The movie features Samantha Mathis, Tim Cury, Christian Slater, Robin Williams and Jonathan Ward. So, if you loved the idea of changing the world in terms of abject desolate events, in ‘The Lorax’, then director Bill Kroyer’s ‘FernGully: The Last Rainforest’ is the right movie for you.

6. Bee Movie (2007)

The rising food uncertainty in all corners of the world propels us to look at important things and the drivers of food production. Since a better part of food production is attributed to pollination, disregarding the importance of bees remains out of the question. The movie, now a cult classic, follows the story of Barry B Benson, a honey bee who decides to sue the human race for exploiting the bees and restoring flowers for honey.

Directors Simon J Smith and Steve Hickner answer the pivotal questions of environment and food safety with headliners Jerry Seinfeld, Renee Zellweger, Matthew Broderick, Chris Rock and John Goodman. So, if you loved the active actions to propel change in ‘The Lorax’, then the ‘Bee Movie’ will be equally intriguing for you.

5. Rio 2 (2014)

The movie is directed by Carlos Saldanha and stars Jesse Eisenberg, Anne Hathaway, and Leslie Mann. Jemaine Clement, Jamie Fox, Bruno Mars and Tracy Morgan. The movie follows the story of Blu and his family trying to save their home from getting eviscerated. As the family tries to protect their home in the Amazon rainforest by illegal logging activities, the film forces people to press upon the question of how much the environment needs safety, making this the perfect movie for you to pick up after, ‘The Lorax.’

4. Over the Hedge (2006)

When a sneaky raccoon named RJ wakes an American black bear whilst trying to steal his food, he is handed a one-week deadline to replace all his food so that he does not become the bear’s meal instead. What follows next is a group of dysfunctional animals rising out of their hibernation only to find that their habitats and nature’s resources have been taken over by the housing estates and urban planning.

Director Tim Johnson and Karey Kirkpatrick depict a strong commentary on the unchecked rampant housing issues that accentuate ignorance of the wildlife. The movie features Bruce Willis, Garry Shandling, Steve Carell, William Shatner and Eugene Levy. For viewers who enjoyed the crestfallen effects of greed and the harmful effects of urban life, this movie will prove to be quite entertaining.

3. Moana (2016)

This movie correctly depicts that Mother Nature’s endowed gifts aren’t something that can be monopolized and controlled. When the goddess of nature Te Fiti is tricked by a shape-sifting demigod and robbed of her heart, the resulting damages do not just affect nature but also the people of the nearby island.

The story follows Moana, the daughter of the Motunui tribe’s chief, embarking upon a journey to restore Te Fiti’s lost heart and fix the damage that’s harming the desecrating nature. The movie features Auli’l Cravalho, Dwayne Johnson, Rachel House and Jemaine Clement. If you loved the elements of saving nature against all odds in ‘The Lorax’ then directors John Musker and Ron Clements’ ‘Moana’ is the right movie to watch next.

2. Ainbo: Spirit of the Amazon (2021)

This movie features the story of an adventurous girl named Ainbo, who decides to embark upon a journey and save her paradise of lush greenery in the Amazon from the dangers posed by loggers and miners. The film is posited as an authentic Amazon rainforest folklore and focuses on the need to save the most crucial spaces of the planet Earth.

The movie is directed by Jose Zelada and Richard Claus and features Lola Raie, Rene Mujica, Naomi Serrano, Alejandra Gollas and Bernardo de Paula. So, if you found the protagonist’s yearning for the green in ‘The Lorax’ fascinating, then the tale of the uncharted territory of the deepest jungles of the Amazon will surely entertain you.

1. Wall-E (2008)

Waste Allocation Load Lifter Earth, aka the last robot, left on Earth trying to tidy up the garbage on the planet, one piece at a time, embarks on an adventure with Eve, a probe sent back to Earth on a mission. The movie highlights the importance of poor waste management and hints at a grim future, making Wall-E similar to ‘The Lorax’. The movie features Ben Burtt, Andrew Stanton, Elissa Knight and John Ratzenberger. Directed by Andrew Stanton, the film looks at several key issues regarding the environment, making it the perfect movie to watch after ‘The Lorax.’

