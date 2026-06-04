The Witness: Is Anna Based on Alex Hanscombe’s Real Girlfriend?

In Netflix’s ‘The Witness,’ two-year-old Alex witnesses the murder of his mother, Rachel Nickell. While the cops see him as a crucial piece to solve Rachel’s murder, his father, Andre, worries about the impact that this traumatic incident has had on his son. A desire to start over leads him and his son away from the UK, where they meet new people and form new relationships. As Alex grows older, many things come into perspective for him, especially after he forms a romantic connection with a girl named Anna, who becomes his confidant as well as his support system. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Alex Hanscombe Had a Strong Connection With Anna

Anna is introduced in the third episode of ‘The Witness’ as Alex nears his eighteenth birthday. More than a decade and a half has passed since his mother’s death, and it finally feels like he has found the people and place where he belongs. Anna is one of them. Alex Hanscombe went into the details about his relationship with Anna in his book, ‘Letting Go,’ which also serves as the source material for the Netflix series. According to it, Alex and Anna crossed paths several times before they began talking properly. The attraction, however, had been there since the beginning.

Alex remembers the first time he saw Anna was when he stopped by her village on the way back from his mechanics classes. They didn’t interact much at the time, but it was memorable. A couple of years later, they met again when Alex and his friends were hanging out around the village she called home. Once again, their interaction was limited, but they both felt a chemistry that was too strong to deny. Sometime later, Alex and his friends decided to go to a concert in Barcelona, and Anna joined them at the last minute. This was when they finally had time to connect properly.

This was a few weeks before Alex was to leave for London to pursue a career in music. In the time that they spent in each other’s company, they got to know each other better than ever. Alex found out that she was interested in athletics, particularly long jump, and had even proved herself to be one of the best in her category. The future looked promising for her, but then, a knee injury changed her entire trajectory. She could no longer compete professionally, but she didn’t consider leaving the world of sports entirely. She was interested in physiotherapy and was looking to build a career in that.

Anna and Alex’s Relationship Ended on an Amiable Note

When Alex left for London, he and Anna decided to give their relationship a chance and stayed together for several years. However, the long distance started to show its effect, and after some time, it seemed that they’d started to grow distant from one another. Even though Alex returned to Spain for a while, it did nothing to bridge the gap that had clearly been formed between them. Some time later, Alex was ready to go on another trip. This time, he was headed to South America, with the intention of following it up with Asia.

He knew that the trip would keep him away from home for a very long time. Eventually, he and Anna mutually agreed to call it a day. Still, they had a lot of love for each other. We see that reflected in the TV show where Anna becomes Alex’s confidant. She also encourages him to seek answers to his questions about his mother’s death so he can have closure and try to move on. Even though things ended between them, it is clear there is a lot of mutual love and respect, and they are likely still in touch, even if their relationship is more friendly than romantic.

Read More: Alexander Hanscombe: Where is Rachel Nickell’s Son Now?