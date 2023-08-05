Anna Kurdys: Where is Love Island USA Contestant Now?

Inspired by the similarly named British series, Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA‘ is one reality dating show you cannot miss out on if you are a fan of the genre. The series follows various attractive singles who have decided to partake in the social experiment to find love though the task itself is far from straightforward, given the many available options. The recent season 5 of the show is undoubtedly a testament to the same, and the shocking exit of Anna Kurdys from the same has left viewers wondering just what the reality TV star might be up to these days. Luckily, we are here to explore the same!

Anna Kurdys’ Love Island USA Journey

Entering the Peacock series, Anna Kurdys had initially shown an interest in Leonardo “Leo” Dionicio, though his decision to be with Kassy Castillo ultimately led her to be a couple with Carsten “Bergie” Bergersen. However, the compatibility between the two as a romantic pair was certainly not good, something that most of the cast members agreed with, including them. This meant that on their very first day on the show, Anna or Bergie had to leave, with the latter claiming that he would like to be the one to step out as he would not feel good if he was the one left behind.

While Bergie ended up coming back the very next day, both he and Anna were now single and became good friends. “The bond Bergie has with everybody — he’s so different. We loved him so much,” she shared with Entertainment Weekly, admiring her once-partner’s character. Another person he grew close with was Jasmine Sklavanitis, and the two would often talk about every topic under the sun. With her friend’s encouragement, Anna decided to pursue Leo, much to Kassy’s displeasure.

In fact, the growing bond between Anna and Leo kept irking Kassy, and after some time, she decided to split with Leo. Not long after that, Leo and Anna got together and shared many intimate moments. However, Anna soon became distraught that Jasmine was eliminated and wished that her friend could have stayed back. This also allowed Anna and Leo to grow much closer. Their in-house friendships also helped them secure a position of safety during the next public voting as Hannah Wright and Marco Donatelli, the winners of the Mr and Mrs game hosted by Ariana Madix, decided to keep them safe.

However, things soon took a sharp turn when Kassy decided to give her connection with Leo another shot. When the two were discussing the same, Anna was close by and heard their conversation. She was shocked that Leo apparently did not feel attracted to her anymore and shared the same with the rest of the cast members. Despite his regrets about how Anna learned about his feelings, Leo did state that he wanted to pursue a connection with Kassy, leading to his break up with Anna.

While Kassy had a conversation with Anna herself in order to clarify her stance, things between them also devolved after the latter learned that Kassy had kissed Leo before talking to her. Upset about her failed connection with Leo, Anna did seem to be hopeful when Jonah Allman and Kenzo Nudo entered the show, especially since the latter chose her to be one of his dates. However, when neither of the two chose her to be her partner during the next recoupling session, she decided to walk out instead.

“My decision to leave was just me being honest with myself, I didn’t see a connection with any of the other islanders. I’ve grown so much as a person, and I made life-long friendships. It is hard to say goodbye to the people that I love, but at the end of the day, I know what’s best for me, and I’m looking forward to the future even more now,” Anna stated, adding that most of the men in the show has become good friends with her, but she could not see herself parenting with them romantically.

Where is Anna Kurdys Now?

As of writing, Anna Kurdys splits her time between Boca Raton, Florida, and St Barthélemy. The reality TV star is a student of criminal justice who wants to be a part of law enforcement one day as a detective. While saddened that her time on the show did not end with a romantic connection, she does seem to be looking towards the silver lining of the cloud.”Everything happens for a reason. I’m not upset that I left. I miss everybody, but I’m following through Instagram, watching everybody grow. It’s really cute. I don’t regret it. I get to talk to [season 5 islander Jasmine] now,” she told Entertainment Weekly.

She also talked about leaving the Peacock series, stating what motivated her to take the step. “I decided in the moment. I was looking at the islanders in front of me, and it felt like my time to go. I honestly just went with my instincts. I didn’t want to put Bergie in a situation where a girl had come in, and he was coupled up with me. I didn’t want him to feel obligated to stay with me,” she clarified.

Anna also addressed the viewers about their reaction to the show, asking people to keep an open mind. “People should be a little bit more understanding. There’s 24 hours in a day, and they only see so little of what happens in there. I hate that the world seems to think Kassy and I are hating each other and that I’m a bully,” she confessed. “Everybody’s getting hate quite a bit now, so I feel like people should really put into perspective that you’re not seeing the whole day.” Given the seemingly high spirits that Anna is in, we can only wish her the best in her life and hope that she has a wonderful future ahead.

