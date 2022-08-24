Are Alex Hall and Gio Helou From Selling the OC Friends?

Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC‘ is a reality series that revolves around the employees of The Oppenheim Group’s office in Orange County, California. As a part of the same franchise as ‘Selling Sunset,’ the show provides viewers with an insight into the real estate market in the region that the show is set. However, the main stars are the agents whose personal and professional lives certainly make for an entertaining watching experience.

One of the most dramatic arcs in the show’s first season was the relationship between Alexandra “Alex” Hall and Gio Helou. Their charming and unique personalities certainly add to the entertainment factor of the series. Hence, fans are curious to know more about their time on the Netflix show and their equation with each other. Well, we are here to answer the same and tell you everything that we know.

Alex Hall and Gio Helou’s Selling the OC Journey

With the first few minutes of the first episode of ‘Selling the OC’ season 1, viewers get an insight into the personalities of Alex and Gio and their dynamic. Given that they both apparently have considerably more experience than most of their other co-workers, Alex and Gio certainly felt a bit competitive toward the other and would make bantering comments. However, it was not until the Launch Party of their new office that their less-than-ideal dynamic started taking shape.

Gio’s beautiful wife, Tiffany Helou, accompanied him to the Launch Party of The Oppenheim Group’s Orange County office. While fans certainly noticed a bit of an awkward moment between her and Alex, it turned out to be worse than people had imagined. A short while later, Gio was hosting a Broker’s open on one of his listings which Alex attended. Gio took a moment to take Alex aside and then told her what his wife had relayed to him. Apparently, Tiffany had been coming in for a big hug towards Alex, but the realtor allegedly gave her the cold shoulder. He firmly stated that even though his wife had not asked him to confront Alex, Gio himself felt an obligation toward the incident in order to preserve his wife’s honor.

However, Alex maintained that she had no idea what Gio was talking about and that she did not slight Tiffany, at least intentionally. Despite Gio’s attempt to keep the conversation private, the somewhat public setting of the confrontation made all his co-workers curious. After stewing in it for a while, Alex decided to talk to Gio by taking him aside for a private conversation during the Office Party held at the beach. As expected, things did not go well, leaving a sour taste in their mouths.

Given Alex and Gio’s less-than-ideal journey on the show together, fans are curious to know what their present-day dynamic is. Did the whole incident put a strain on their apparent relationship? What exactly was their dynamic like? Are they actual friends or simply maintain a co-working relationship? Given the number of questions to unpack, let’s jump right into the answers.

Are Alex Hall and Gio Helou Friends?

The relationship between Alex Hall and Gio Helou can be termed as cordial coworkers at the very best. The duo started off on a competitive footing which devolved into a bitter tiff. After the conversations that they had regarding the incident at the Launch Party, they are seemingly sticking to being coworkers who do not have the best opinion of each other. Both of them have certainly critiqued the other’s work either to the cameras or their coworkers.

Things between the two started to thaw to a manageable dynamic during the Casino Night hosted by Gio. Alex seemed motivated to go to the event mainly in order to make up for what happened at the Launch Party. When Alex arrived at Gio’s house, he commented that he was relieved she was there because he did not think she would come. Alex also greeted Tiffany with due attention, specifically to not have a repeated snubbing incident. The party was not free of drama, but it did not evolve into an argument between Gio and Alex.

Since then, Alex and Gio seem to have come to a mutual understanding. While they are not the biggest fans of each other, they do not refuse to be in a mutual company. Multiple group pictures on the internet suggest they are amicable to being in a group. However, neither appear to consider each other as the best of friends. It will be interesting to explore Alex and Gio’s dynamic more if ‘Selling the OC’ gets renewed for another season. We wish them the best in their future endeavors and hope they have a great life ahead.

