Are Ángel and Zara From Deep Fake Love Together?

‘Deep Fake Love,’ AKA ‘Falso Amor,’ is a Spanish reality show by Netflix that puts the participating couples through some grueling tests to test the strength of their relationship. The use of Deep Fake technology in this series helps it stand out among the crowd as viewers and contestants alike marvel at what can be achieved with such a tool. While the experiment is primarily about the featured couples, some connections were formed in the show itself that fans cannot help but be curious about. This certainly holds true for Ángel Santiago and Zara, whose on-screen story has left many people to wonder if they are still together and we are here to explore the same.

Ángel and Zara’s Deep Fake Love Journey

Having been in a relationship with Gabriela Fdez de Bobadilla for about five years, Ángel entered the show just how committed he was, though Gabriela seemed somewhat skeptical about his ability to remain loyal. For the duration of the experiment, Ángel had to live in the Venus villa alongside four other participants and various eligible singles. It was not long before he found himself gravitating toward Zara, who seemed to reciprocate his interest.

As Ángel and Zara got to know each other better and better, their physical proximity also increased. Though Ángel tried to resist as much as possible, he soon commented that trying to restrict himself might not fulfill the purpose of the whole experiment, so he decided to do what he felt was the right thing. Hence, he led Zara to his bedroom, and the two started to make out, something that every other Venus resident took note of.

The clips of Ángel and Zara’s increasing proximity upset Gabriela, who could not understand what her boyfriend was doing. While Ángel expressed guilt about what he was doing, he continued to grow closer to Zara. In the aftermath of the second White Room, Gabriela took up the option of being able to non-verbally communicate with her boyfriend via a television screen and used gestures to express how furious she was. This further upset Ángel, but he continued to soldier on.

As the show went on, Ángel and Zara continued to grow closer and closer, with the former even indicating a possible future outside the experiment. Meanwhile, Gabriela had also kissed Carlos in the other villa but was unsure if Ángel would believe that she did so, given her reaction to his actions. While it hurt him, Ángel admitted that he had grown closer to Zara while on the show as well.

Are Ángel and Zara Still Together?

As of writing, Angel and Zara have not shared any updates regarding the status of their relationship. It should be noted that the former still follow Gabriela on Instagram, with the reverse being true as well. Additionally, both of them are part of each other’s social media feeds, indicating that they may not have broken. If that is indeed true, then Angel and Zara are likely not together anymore.

Moreover, the latter two have not interacted much on social media, with Zara being seemingly private about her personal life. In conclusion, it is possible that their on-screen romance may have already come to an end. Despite their possible romantic status, we do wish them the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

