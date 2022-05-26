Are Annie and Mau From Couples Therapy Still Together?

‘Couples Therapy‘ is a documentary-style reality series that features several couples who seek the guidance of Dr. Orna Guralnik to solve their problems. Through their sessions, viewers get to know more about the expectations and realities of therapy and the issues that plague people’s relationships. Apart from the learning experience, the audience also gets to know the participating couples quite well.

Naturally, many have become invested in the life of the cast members and are curious about them. One of these pairs is that of Annie Baum-Stein and Mauro “Mau” Daigle, whose explosive dynamic in the first season of the show attracted the attention of many. Viewers cannot help but wonder about the current status of their relationship. Luckily for you, here is everything you want to know!

Annie and Mau’s Couples Therapy Journey

Annie and Mau were a part of ‘Couples Therapy’ season 1. The two were one of the first couples whose sessions were made public through the reality show. Hailing from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Annie and Mau quickly gained popularity when they sought out Dr. Orna after almost twenty-three years of marriage. From their very first appearance on the show, viewers started taking sides between Annie and Mau. The couple’s main issue that required the expert’s attention was Mau’s belief that they were not sexually compatible.

During the session, Annie told Dr. Orna about a birthday celebration she had planned for Mau. To make her husband happy, she organized a meticulous sex party involving a dominatrix, a threesome, and other possible adult activities. However, Mau was not happy with Annie’s systematic planning for the event and complained that she was not listening to him about what he wanted. Frustrated, he flew off to Italy a few days before the day and spent his birthday there. “So what I want is to have zero responsibility, to have all the sex I want without any … any work on my part of any kind,” Mau explained to Dr. Orna.

Further sessions involving Annie and Mau allowed Dr. Orna and the viewers to understand more about how the couple functioned. When Annie confessed at one point that she thought Mau was dismissive of her, he dismissed her concerns. Even the therapist wasn’t sure how to make progress.

“It feels like I’m up against this armor of resistance,” Dr. Orna said to her clinical advisor. She was frustrated with Mau’s stubbornness and how Annie was just rolling over to accommodate her husband just to maintain peace. However, with time, Mau opened up regarding his past experiences and how they may have affected his marriage.

Are Annie and Mau Still Together?

Annie and Mau are probably still married, though not much is available publically regarding the two as of writing. The unlikely pair went through their therapy sessions with an open mind and tried their best to better their relationship. During their last session on the show, the couple made significant progress, with Mau gaining a better understanding of how his actions affect Annie. Several questions regarding emotional and sexual vulnerability were raised and addressed. Towards the end of the sessions, Annie and Mau decided to keep the lessons they learned close to their heart and apply them to their relationship.

On the business front, we have come to know that Annie and Mau had to close down their eatery business. The couple owned Milk & Honey Market, which opened in 2010 in Philadelphia and had a unique concept. However, in 2020, the business faced heavy backlash from local residents regarding how it treated its workers during the pandemic. Several people took to the company’s social media handles to display their anger and demanded that the workers be paid more. As a result, the business was shut down.

