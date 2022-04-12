Are Brandon and Taylor From MAFS Season 10 Still Together?

‘Married At First Sight‘ is a reality show that features several couples. The pairings are decided by the experts from the candidates who applied for the show. On their first day on the show, the participants marry their intended spouse and then come to know each other. Throughout the show, the newlyweds have to decide whether they would like to remain married or separate. The series has featured many entertaining couples with their unique dynamics and interesting personalities.

One of the most explosive couples appeared in the tenth installment of the show. Brandon Reid and Taylor Dunklin kept the audience hooked with their constant fights and mismatched personalities. Did their marriage survive the test of time? Here is all we know about it!

Brandon Reid and Taylor Dunklin: Married at First Sight Journey

Brandon Reid is a Sales Manager at a bar in Washington D.C. He participated in the tenth installment of ‘Married at First Sight’ and was paired with Taylor Dunklin, a Research scientist from the same area. The couple got married the day they first met. The ceremony aired on January 1, 2020, during the first episode of ‘Married at First Sight,’ season 10.

The two may have made a good-looking couple, but their relationship was anything but. The conflicts between the two started as early as their Honeymoon trip to Panama. Taylor had taped Brandon snoring while sleeping, which did not sit well with the new husband, and he ignored Taylor the whole day. Later Brandon apologized to his new wife, but the conversation quickly dissolved into another argument.

Brandon also expressed his frustration with the constant presence of cameras and wished for a break from all the attention. When Taylor tried talking to Brandon regarding the issue, a fight broke out between the two, with Brandon throwing away his wedding ring. He also refused to move in with his wife in their new apartment. Taylor had also shared a list of qualities she was looking for in a man on Instagram. Naturally, that did not sit well with Brandon, leading to more conflict between the two.

Throughout the season, Brandon expressed his aversion to cameras multiple times and would refuse to cooperate with the production crew, especially after a fight with Taylor. The couple could not communicate properly to save their lives, let alone their marriage. The issue reached its peak when the couple got into an argument while on a Couple’s Retreat organized by the show just before Decision Day. This resulted in Brandon taking off his microphone and refusing to shoot anymore. The very next morning of the argument, he packed up and left the scene, leaving the fate of his marriage up in the air.

Are Brandon Reid and Taylor Dunklin Still Married?

No, Brandon Reid and Taylor Dunklin are not married anymore. Just like their marriage, even the process of their separation was explosive. Brandon had discussed with Taylor that things might get better between the two once they were not in front of the cameras. However, Taylor did not think that they would work. So, the two decided to go on their separate ways.

Things did not end that simply between the two. Taylor shared her account of how the things developed between them in the reunion episode of season 10, filmed five months after Decision Day. Taylor and her new boyfriend decide to go into a bar in Washington D.C., a bar that Brandon, according to Taylor, Brandon used to work in. However, Brandon had apparently told Taylor that he had stopped working there and would never return to his former workplace. To her apparent surprise, Brandon was there, and an altercation followed. Both parties claimed that it was the other person who started the fight. Given the confusion, the police decided to arrest them, and the two spent a whole night in jail.

Both Brandon and Taylor filed for a restraining order against each other and testified in court. Even other cast members of the show like Meka, Michael, Mindy, and Katie were involved in the proceedings. They both got the restraining orders. This meant that the two can’t communicate with each other, even via a third party, and could not be within a certain distance of each other. The restraining orders might explain Brandon’s absence from the reunion episode though his disdain for the show might also have been a contributing factor. However, his fellow castmate and friend, Michael Watson, did try to defend him during the episode.

Brandon Reid reportedly filed for an annulment on January 2, 2020, just a day after season 10 of ‘Married at First Sight’ premiered. In fact, Brandon made history in order to separate from Taylor. “I really had to learn family law to free my black a**,” he shared on a Facebook post. “But damn it feels good to be the first man since 1922 to be granted an annulment in the lovely county of Anne Arundel, Maryland.”

Brandon took the more complicated path to annul his marriage in order to preserve his legal history. In the eyes of the law, the two were never married. In Maryland, a person can get an annulment if one spouse was defrauded by the other. Brandon claimed that the show frauded with him, and he and Taylor were not meant to be matched. This is a popular theory amongst many who believe that Taylor was a last-minute replacement for Brandon’s actual match. Brandon also claimed that Taylor was not looking for a husband and just wanted the fame that came with the show. Whatever the case, the couple is now not linked to each other in any legal way.

Brandon now enjoys life with his friends and family and is inactive on social media, which is not surprising given his disdain for camera and attention. Taylor has also moved on from her disastrous marriage and can be seen living her life to the fullest. We wish both of them the best in their lives and hope that they soon find the perfect partner for themselves.

