Are Brendon and Rachel From Big Brother Still Together?

Based on the eponymous Dutch series, ‘Big Brother‘ is a CBS reality series that premiered in 2000 and has been entertaining fans ever since. Throughout its run, there have been numerous cast members who have earned much fame thanks to their personalities and the drama they generated on the show. However, few have garnered as much attention as Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly, who came together in the 12th season of the series and have continued to be a fan favorite ever since. If you are one of their admirers and are eager to know if the two are still together, worry not because we have your back!

Brendon and Rachel’s Journey Together

Brendon and Rachel met for the first time during season 12 of ‘Big Brother,’ which aired in 2010. Since they got to know each other, their romance developed on-screen in a manner that fans could not help but appreciate. Needless to say, their partnership made them see appear as a threat to other castmates, who soon started to break up this particular duo. Ultimately, Rachel had to leave the competition in the ninth position, separating her from her partner, who himself was eliminated in the sixth position.

Not long after their first round in the CBS show, Brendon and Rachel shared the happy news of their engagement, as the former had apparently popped the question on the 2011 Valentine’s Day. However, prior to this development, the couple was surrounded by controversy when someone on the internet claimed that Brendon had been sending them explicit photos. The ‘Big Brother’ star ended up confirming this news, apologizing for being in a Skype relationship with someone else while dating Rachel, though he remained firm that he had not been physically intimate with someone else.

Given the popularity that the two had achieved, it was no wonder that Brendon and Rachel’s appearance in season 13, which premiered in 2011, was received with much love. This time around, the two participants seemed focused on taking home the prize money, and while Brendon was eliminated at ninth position, Rachel ended up winning the title of winner for ‘Big Brother’ season 13, much to the happiness of both her and her partner. Since then, the two have appeared in shows like seasons 20 and 24 of ‘The Amazing Race.’ Rachel then went on to be a part of season 31 of the series, as well as winning ‘Celebrity Fear Factor’ and ‘Snake in the Grass.’ She was recently also seen in Peacock’s ‘The Traitors.’

Are Brendon and Rachel Still Together?

As of writing, Brendon and Rachel are indeed still together. Following their 2011 engagement, the two tied the knot on September 8, 2012. The couple’s wedding ceremony was actually aired by We TV as a holiday special. The auspicious occasion welcomed around 120 guests along with a gala planned by David Tutera himself, and the day was certainly a magical one for the two reality TV personalities. Following their wedding, the newlyweds ended up going to the Caribbean island of Aruba for their honeymoon.

The joy in Brendon and Rachel’s married life only increased after they publically announced that they were pregnant with their first child on September 16, 2015. Needless to say, they welcomed Adora Borealis Villegas into the world with much love on April 8, 2016. The family expanded after they revealed on May 10, 2020, that they were pregnant once more. On November 11, 2020, the coupled ecstatically revealed the birth of their second child, Adler Mateo Villegas.

It seems like the love between Brendon and Rachel has only continued to blossom. Having celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in September 2022, the two have been together for almost 14 years and seem to adore the family that they have created together. The brief glimpses that Rachel especially often provides into the lives of her family serve to warm the heart of the pair’s well-wishers. We wish both Brendon and Rachel the best in their lives and hope that they have a wonderful future ahead filled with love, prosperity, and quality time in abundance.

