Are Bruna and Paulo From Love is Blind Brazil Still Together?

The suspense of watching dating reality shows lies in the big question of “will they or won’t they?” Two people coming together to hopefully form s genuine connection is nothing short of heartwarming. However, like everything in life, such tasks are often riddled with different obstacles. Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Brazil‘ provides viewers with similar stories that one cannot help but follow with bated breath. One of the most unique journeys on the show has been of Bruna Ferreira and Paulo Lopes. While fans were eagerly rooting for them to make it to the altar, not everything was as expected. So, are they still together, or have the participants gone on their separate ways? Well, we are here to explore the same!

Bruna Ferreira and Paulo Lopes’ Love is Blind Brazil Journey

In season 2 of the Netflix show, Bruna Ferreira and Paulo Lopes seemingly developed a genuine connection that once could not help but root for. From their first meeting, the duo remained high on each other’s list of favorites and even talked about the same with other participants. In fact, Bruna shared how she had once dreamt about being engaged to a man called Paulo and felt that this was a manifestation of the same. At the time, Paulo was also going on dates with Amanda Souza, but his connection with Bruna seemed to be his first priority.

However, shortly after she had been on the show, Bruna felt constricted and wanted out. Her “free spirit” nature clashed with how the show was conducted. While she deeply appreciated meeting Paulo through the experiment, she decided to leave the show. However, she did share her decision with Paulo and asked him to join her in walking out. This baffled the latter as he did not seem to agree with Bruna’s reasons.

While Paulo agreed that the reality TV experience was tough, he felt like the struggle was worth it to find a genuine connection. He explained to Bruna that until that point, he had not given up on anything in his life and did not plan on doing so when it came to the Netflix show. Furthermore, he could not help but wonder if Bruna would ever fight for their relationship if she was ready to give up and leave behind their deep bond.

Are Bruna Ferreira and Paulo Lopes Still Together?

While Bruna did end up leaving the show, Paulo remained firm about staying on the show and completing the goal he wanted to achieve. The last on-screen meeting between the two was nothing short of heartbreaking as Bruna left the pod in tears. “All I wanted was for you to choose me in this life, but maybe next time… Maybe next time, okay?” she said to Paulo. This seemingly baffled him as he did not understand the meaning of “next time.”

Slowly but surely, Paulo developed a bond with Amanda and felt that she may be what he needed. Hence, he decided to propose, leaving Amanda delighted as she accepted the proposal. However, upon their first meeting, Paulo’s demeanor was far from happy. In fact, he seemed regretful about the decision of getting engaged and explained that he would generally not go for a woman like Amanda.

Fans will be delighted to learn that though Paulo’s engagement to Amanda came to an end, he is still on the path to marriage. In fact, he is engaged to none other than Bruna Ferreira and has been happy to share the news with the world. Though both prefer to keep their lives away from the public eye, this development is sure to be of much joy to them and their close ones. We wish them the very best for their upcoming marriage and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

