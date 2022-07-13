Are Casey and Tamaris From FBoy Island Still Together?

While being presented as an exciting dating reality show, ‘FBoy Island‘ is actually a social experiment that finds out if FBoys can truly reform themselves. Revolving around three single women, the show follows them as they try and find their perfect partners from a group of 26 male participants. However, unbeknown to the women, half of the suitors are nice guys, while the other half are FBoys, who are in it solely for the prize money. While the single ladies get to mingle and date before taking the final decision, it is exciting to find out if an FBoy makes it to the top, only to disappear with the money.

Although Tamaris Sepulveda seemed quite interested in Tom Carnifax from the very start, the tables turned once Casey Johnson arrived on the island. He immediately stole Tamaris’ attention, and the two seemed quite invested in each other. With the season now behind us, let’s find out if they are still together, shall we?

Tamaris and Casey’s FBoy Island Journey

Interestingly, Casey did not appear on the show from the first episode, and Tom Carnifax stole New York-based account executive Tamaris Sepulveda’s heart with his incredible physique and charming personality. Although Tom was 23 and Tamaris, 29, the latter mentioned that the attraction was too much for her to resist, and she could not help but fall for someone younger. In fact, once Tamaris and Tom got to spend some alone time together, they ended up in a wild makeout session, and it was pretty clear that their connection was purely physical. Thus, things took a sharp turn once Casey Johnson announced his arrival.

Casey was the runner-up in season 1 of ‘FBoy Island,’ and Tamaris later mentioned that she found him to be quite hot even when she watched him on television. Thus, with Casey present on the scene in person, the New Yorker wasted no time in getting to know him, and the two seemed quite comfortable with each other. Although Tamaris had a pretty successful connection with Tom at that time, she decided to risk it all by listening to her heart and asking Casey out on a date.

Surprisingly, Tamaris did so in front of Tom, who was quite vocal about his disappointment and claimed that Tamaris was never interested in him as a person. However, Tom’s protests did not deter the account executive from her chosen path, and she had a wonderful time with Casey during her date. To no one’s surprise, Tamaris and Casey connected on a deeper level, and their attraction had more to it than just physicality. Hence, the pair even shared a tender kiss towards the end, and fans speculated that a long-lasting relationship was in the works.

Are Casey Johnson and Tamaris Sepulveda Still Together?

Although Casey and Tamaris seemed to be going strong towards the end of episode 3, they embraced privacy once filming ended and haven’t revealed much about their present status. From the looks of it, Casey has gone back to his modeling job and is passing one milestone after the other on the way to further success, while Tamaris returned to her account executive job in New York, although she frequently travels to Miami for modeling gigs.

Moreover, Casey and Tamaris also made quite a few lifelong connections during their time on the show but do not seem to interact much with each other in the public sphere. However, there is no indication of a possible breakup, and although only time can reveal the absolute truth, witnessing Tamaris and Casey’s dedication while on the show makes us believe they are still together.

