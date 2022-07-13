Are Peter and Mia From FBoy Island Still Together?

As the title suggests, ‘FBoy Island‘ borrows its name from the colloquial slang “fuckboys” and is touted as a dating reality show that is quite different from the rest. It revolves around three women who get to choose their perfect partners from a group of 26 male contestants. However, unbeknown to the ladies, thirteen of the suitors are nice guys, while the other half are FBoys who are in it only for the prize money. Ultimately, the show acts as a study of character, as it finds out of FBoys can indeed be reformed.

Fans were pleasantly surprised when season 1 contestant, Peter Park, got a second chance of love on ‘FBoy Island’ season 2. Besides, the moment Mia Emani Jones laid eyes on Peter, she seemed utterly enamored, and fans speculated the start of a promising relationship. Nevertheless, with the cameras turned away, let’s find out if they are still together, shall we?

Mia and Peter’s FBoy Island Journey

The first person to get eliminated from ‘FBoy Island’ season 1, Peter Park, was a surprise addition to the cast of season 2. Interestingly, the moment Peter walked into the frame, Mia seemed wholly smitten by him and could barely look him in the eye. Besides, she confessed that she had stalked Peter on social media after watching him in season 1 because he has been quite appealing from the get-go. Thus, to no one’s surprise, Peter became Mia’s first choice when she handed out her VIP cards for Brochalla.

Although several others tried to impress Mia with their personalities during Brochalla, she only had eyes for Peter, and the two soon became quite comfortable. Besides, unlike some of their co-contestants, Mia and Peter did not share a kiss during their first night on the island but appeared quite invested in each other. Interestingly, Peter had entered season 1 as an FBoy, making Mia wonder if he had improved himself in the meantime. However, no matter what, she claimed she was falling hard for Peter and would not mind reforming him herself.

Interestingly, while the other ladies chose different dates on the second day, Mia stuck to Peter in order to get to know him better. Finally, away from the rest of the crowd, the pair had a wonderful time driving an offroad vehicle. However, fearing that she might miss out on other opportunities, Mia decided to explore her options and went out on a subsequent date with Danny. She even ended up kissing Danny during the date, although she felt pretty guilty about it later, and ended up confessing to Peter. Surprisingly, Peter seemed quite understanding of the situation, and the two managed to get over what appeared to be a minor obstacle.

However, Mia kept exploring her connection with others and took Kian out on a date before the third elimination day. Naturally, Peter was quite disappointed at the development and decided to make his feelings clear. Once he and Mia got to have a word alone, Peter mentioned that it was tough for him to see Mia with others, as he was entirely invested in her. He even held Mia close and confessed to loving her, hinting at a long-lasting relationship.

Are Peter Park and Mia Emani Jones Still Together?

Since filming wrapped, Mia and Peter have eased back into their everyday lives, although they prefer to keep a lid on their present status. Mia Emani Jones is currently pursuing a dental degree from Tampa, Florida, while Peter seems to be passing one milestone after the other in his modeling career. Moreover, from the looks of it, the two have made quite a few lifelong connections during their time on the show.

Although Peter and Mia do not appear to interact a lot in public, they do follow each other on social media. On the other hand, there is nothing to suggest a breakup, and while only time can confirm their status, considering the chemistry and dedication both portrayed on the show, we can hopefully assume that Mia and Peter are still together.

Read More: Are Tamaris and Tom From FBoy Island Still Together?